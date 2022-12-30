ANGLETON
Judges T erri a nd Marc Holder are choosing to sit side by side in a log cabin instead of separately on their court benches as they begin their new life of retirement and welcome the new year.
The couple has decided to retire now while they’re still young enough to enjoy life with their 10 grandchildren. They bought property that is centrally located between their three children 17 miles north of Bryan with an actual log cabin in the woods, Marc said.
They met in their first year of law school, but neither expected their journey would lead to so many years in the courtroom.
“My dad was an attorney so I wanted to do anything that wasn’t law,” Marc said. “I actually went to college initially on a music scholarship and realized, ‘These guys are good; maybe I should find some other career.’”
He decided to pursue a political science degree and all roads brought the couple together.
“I met Terri our first year of law school, got married our second year of law school and had a baby the third year of law school. We don’t really recommend doing it that way,” Marc said laughing.
Terri’s family was made up of educators, she said, but soon after graduation she realized her education degree didn’t pay the bills like she’d hoped. A friend encouraged her to take the LSAT — the Law school Admissions Test — and she did well on it, so she went to law school.
They both had family ties to Brazoria County and made their home in Angleton, where they worked together in law while also raising their family.
In 2001, with one kid in college, one in high school and one in junior high, Marc decided it was time to pursue a career on the bench.
“I had been asked to run for office a couple of times in different years of different races before I ever decided to,” he said. “Finally the third time seemed like the right people were asking me to.”
He ran for County Court-at-Law No. 2 and won the seat.
Terri found her niche in prosecuting and worked for the district attorney’s office for several years, she said.
“Then I worked in Judge (Robert) May’s court for a long time, which is the 149th, and he was going to retire and some people asked me about running,” she said. “I talked about it and I kept praying through it and being a judge was never on my radar. So I kept thinking, ‘Hmm, I don’t know.’ But finally, I just felt like that was something I was supposed to do. I didn’t know if that meant win or lose, but I’m supposed to learn something in the process. I threw my hat in the ring and ended up winning the election and have served for 12 years.”
Both have a mix of stories that are heartbreaking and hopeful from their time on the bench.
Marc tells the story of a young girl about 15 years old who had been on the streets since she was 11. She ran away to California and they brought her back to his courtroom. Her parents did not show up for her that day. Instead, a young lady in the gallery stood up and asked if she could take the girl home with her. It was the girl’s half-sister who lived in Austin.
“I said, ‘Well, I’m in limited capacity.’ And I went back to the office and my juvenile team, each court has their own team just about beat me back in here to my office and said, ‘Judge, you can’t do that,’” he said.
Marc said recalling the case. “I said, ‘No, but why not?’ She said, ‘You know, she’ll run off again.’ I said, ‘But the more I think about it, the more I realize I haven’t done anything stupid in a couple of weeks, so maybe it’s about time.’”
He decided to let the girl go live with her half-sister. Several months later, at her court check-in, Marc saw the girl’s name on his docket but did not see her in the courtroom, he said.
“I called her name officially on the docket and she stood up and she looked like a model — just a complete change,” Marc said.
Terri recalled a case she had as a prosecutor of a shaken baby who had died. It was not the parent’s first offense and there was video of the child’s injuries. However, it was a case that occurred just a few weeks ago, that stirred her emotionally, she said.
The case was of a 15-year-old girl who had been sexually assaulted by a man posing as a truancy officer. The girl had been smart and left evidence at the scene of the crime, which helped finalize a conviction of the offender.
“In all my years, you wouldn’t know it from talking to me today, but I’ve never broken down in the courtroom,” Terri said. “The more they investigated, the more they found his victims. And so that’s why I was convinced that she had not come forward, he was probably going to continue. I just wanted her to know how courageous she was not to let that define her.”
The decisions they’ve had to make as judges can be hard, but Terri had one encounter with a former inmate who worked in the prison ministry that assured her the judgements made a difference.
“He offered a prayer for me as I was running for judge. And he told me in that prayer, he said, ‘Don’t ever be afraid to send somebody to prison, because it’s on the floor of prison, when people have come to the end of themselves, they find Christ,’” she said.
Terri keeps her fingers crossed that offenders find peace but sometimes society just needs to be protected and knowing that they’re doing that is how they can sleep at night, she said.
They will miss their hometown and church family as they move on to this new phase in their lives, they said.
Both are leaving behind a dedicated staff that they appreciate greatly, they said.
When asked about the legacies they’ll leave behind, Marc says his would not be in the courtroom.
His would bet a legacy and expectancy that his children grew up with faith, Marc says.
“I think every judge would say, ‘Oh, we want to be seen as having been fair and balanced,’ and while that’s true, I think if I had to pick one thing I think I would want to say that I hope people walked out of the courtroom with hope,” Terri said. “In most cases people come from bad situations and you know, maybe they’ve done something wrong and they think their life’s over with but you want to leave them with some hope that things can be better.”
