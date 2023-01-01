HOLIDAY LAKES — Like many municipalities, Holiday Lakes’ City Council is looking to earmark a project for the grant funding it is set to receive from the Texas General Land Office.
This money, which was passed down from the federal government following Hurricane Harvey for infrastructure improvements, had its method of distribution set by the Houston-Galveston Area Council earlier this year and now cities are filling out grant requests to receive what has been preallocated for them.
Mayor Norm Schroeder says that after years of being at loggerheads with the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding what they are allowed to do for drainage, the council is attempting to use the funds — totaling just over $1.58 million — to correct flood damaged roads.
The description of the plan sounds similar to the plans of Richwood for their grant money, which has chosen to use the funds for revamping streets, addressing the roads, drainage and water system, simultaneously.
The stipulation for the mitigation grant is that a certain portion of the population has to benefit from the improvements, which Schroeder says they meet.
“The only thing that we can do, that I know of, to help that many people are drainage projects and that’s what we’re going to try to do. We’ve got the engineers working on it,” Schroeder said, citing the January 9 deadline for turning in the paperwork.
“Everybody needs drainage and roads, but you can’t build a road if you leave the drainage messed up because it’ll tear it right back up,” Schroeder said.
That’s where FEMA came in to the story, saying that they were not wanting to allow the city to make improvements to the city’s drainage system in favor of maintaining a status quo, which Schroeder said he sees as putting the city in line for future problems in the event of another event similar to Harvey.
That argument had been taking place since 2018, according to the mayor, saying he balked and returned money the city had been given with strings attached that the project be completed in what he saw as a substandard way.
“When we had the flood, we had FEMA come out here and they wanted us to put everything back like it was. You know, ‘You can’t improve. You can’t do anything.’ I said, ‘Well what’s the point of trying to put something back what’s kind of messed up?’” Schroeder said.
He’s hopeful, though that things may be turning around for the project, indicating that he has noticed some attitude changes in recent interactions.
“I don’t know if they just finally woke up or got somebody in there that finally got some sense,” he said.
Schroeder hopes that the road will be smoother with the GLO, in more ways than one.
“We fixed it and then we’ve mitigated it. We’ve changed the way we insulate it, all that stuff, which you would do to lessen the effects of a flood and still give us a better product when we get through. I think we’ve done that and that’s the same thing we’re trying to do to the roads,” Schroeder said. “If we’re going to do something to it, why spend that money to put it back like it was?”
The city is going to try to avoid “cold joints” in the road where the city would be moving from place to place to patch trouble spots and creating seams in the street that are subject to faster deterioration, he said.
The plan, according to Schroeder, is to fix whole streets to make them last longer, something he says can be a hard sell.
“I just think people in Brazoria County are trying to get the best job that they can. If you’re going to spend a bunch of money and you’re going to have to do something, you want to get the best out of it. Don’t come here and patch it and then come back in a few years and have to redo the whole road,” he said.
