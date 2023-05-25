WEST COLUMBIA — More than 30 community partners will set up Saturday at the West Columbia Civic Center in a festival-like atmosphere, but the purpose behind the fair is serious.
“I came begging for help,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said of his pleas to the Homeless Coalition of Brazoria County.
Odin asked the coalition’s help because they are trained and understand the needs of people who are homeless and those with mental health issues, he said.
“Obviously people with addictions need assistance. Bringing in Gloria and the Star of Hope is the best way I know to get these individuals the assistance they need and deserve,” he said.
Gloria Luna is the chair of the Homeless Coalition of Brazoria County. She and representatives with Houston’s Star of Hope Mission met with Odin several times and are now offering the Community Resource Fair.
“By showcasing these resources, the organizers hope to proactively combat homelessness by offering immediate assistance and sustainable solutions to the community,” Luna said. “The event will feature a diverse array of local organizations, service providers and community stakeholders, all dedicated to improving the lives of residents. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with these resources, gain valuable information and access the support they require.”
West Columbia consistently sees between eight and 12 people who are homeless and who suffer from mental illness or drug and alcohol addiction, Odin said.
“These are actually people who grew up here. If you go to any of the other communities, you’re going to find homeless people in those areas too,” he said.
In October, Columbia-Brazoria ISD reported 88 students identified as homeless, meaning they lacked “a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.” Damon ISD reported eight homeless youth, and Sweeny reported 69, 32 of whom said they were not in the physical custody of a parent or legal guardian.
Odin added the homeless issue has been a problem throughout Brazoria County, the state and the country.
“Brazoria County doesn’t have adequate facilities to treat people with mental health,” he said. “A lot of people we run across who are homeless have underlying mental health issues. Ultimately, I’m trying to get them professional help and resources that go beyond the immediate.”
Several churches provide food and clothing, Odin said. Tuff Love Recovery House has been trying to work with the homeless in town.
“I believe Warrior Refuge has tried to work with some of the people who are homeless and veterans,” Odin said. “My officers have offered to take them to shelters. A lot of times, they turn it down because of trust issues. These community partners have the tools to build that trust and get them to reach out and accept assistance.”
More than 30 community partners will be at the Community Resource Fair, Luna said. The event also will offer free hot dogs, free Kona Ice snow cones, popcorn and a face painter. Representatives from emergency services will bring their vehicles: ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars.
“The Community Resource Fair is a way to give out information to community partners, to help us bridge that communication gap in a relaxed environment,” Luna said. “We can find them some temporary housing with the Star of Hope or find them some drug and alcohol assistance.
Raising awareness in the community helps educate everyone about homelessness, she said.
“We work with police departments and other city officials to educate and bridge those gaps where and when we can,” she said.
