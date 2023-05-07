SWEENY — For the first time in many years, the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will be absent the constant presence of Connie McAda.
Taking her place will be Brittanie Hopkins, who managed to best long-time district employee Denise Carreon.
Hopkins came into election day with a lead from early voting, coming in with 283 votes, just under 55 percent, while Carreon had 234, just over 45 percent. 515 votes were cast in person, while Hopkins also received 2 absentee ballots.
She kept that lead going into election day, extending her lead to 417, a little less than 58 percent, versus Carreon’s 306, just over 42 percent.
For Hopkins, it will be her first elected office, winning the same day as her husband, Dusty Hopkins, was elected mayor to replace the outgoing Jeff Farley, who did not run for reelection. A mother of four, she describes herself as an owner of multiple businesses in the pipeline and logistics sector. She’s also the co-founder of The House, a youth training facility in Sweeny.
“I feel great about it. I’m excited to get to work for the teachers, administration, the students and everyone in our community,” Hopkins said. Her first meeting will be Tuesday.
Trina Smith and Amanda Baca in Positions 5 and 7, respectively, cruised to reelection, unopposed.
Hopkins will now start working with the remainder of the board to address the vacancies the district has faced in teaching and administration. At their May 9 meeting, the board is expected to look at candidates for the Junior High Principal and assistant principals for the Elementary School and High School.
All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
