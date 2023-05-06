ANGLETON — High-profile contested races for Port Freeport commissioner, two city council seats each on Freeport and Lake Jackson, and the question of whether to allow rabbit raising in Lake Jackson are among the reasons people are making their votes count in today’s municipal elections.
“Early voting went well,” Deputy Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “Usually the first couple days are busy and then there’s a lull, but it kind of steadily built the whole time.”
The turnout for early voting saw a total of 10,629 for in-person voting, which is slightly higher than last year’s total of 10,281 but up significantly from 2021, when many of the same offices last were on the ballot.
“It wasn’t outstanding numbers. I think it’s been 4 percent so far, but it was smooth,” Cunningham said. “Any increase is encouraging because everybody in the county has something to vote on.”
With the exception of Brazosport ISD, every school district has a contested race to be decided, as do most municipalities. Even communities without a hometown election could have other things to decide, such as port commission seats and emergency services district funding and annexation questions.
“People still don’t realize — I think I say it every year — the local races have more of an affect on your day-to-day life,” Cunningham said. “They’re the ones who set the taxes for the tax rates and different regulations that deal with your everyday life than federal candidates do.”
In municipal and school district elections, one or two votes can decide the winners. Percentage-wise on a local level, each vote counts more, she said.
In addition to the port and Freeport elections, the council race in Alvin and mayoral and council votes in Manvel have the potential for runoffs with more than two candidates on the ballot, Cunningham said. If a candidate does not get more than 50 percent of the vote today, the top two finishers move on to a head-to-head contest.
Clute has eight amendments on the ballot, some that are simply updates to the charter while others could affect the city’s mayor attendance requirements for council meetings.
Six candidates are seeking to fill the three at-large seats on Danbury City Council. They include incumbents from the 2021 election and three former members looking to replace them.
Lake Jackson residents get to say “yay” or “nay” on whether to allow residential rabbit-raising, an ongoing issue that the council decided was better left to the voters.
“I heard that we had about 1,500 people in early voting. That’s a great turnout,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
Current Port Commissioner Shane Pirtle is running for his third term in Position 1. This time he faces Kim Kincannon from West Columbia and Manning Rollerson of Freeport. Whoever is proclaimed champion after the election will be challenged to take on the port’s current issues including growth, tax rates and the division between the port and Freeport concerning the East End acquisitions.
Sweeny is asking its residents to move one-eighth of a cent in sales tax from economic development to a crime control prevention district, which would help support and enhance policing in the city. The funds could be used for equipment, salaries and other needs of the department to ensure the continued safety of the residents, City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
“It sounds like very little money, but what it equates to is one-third of Sweeny’s sales tax,” Koskiniemi said. “What this is proposing is to redistribute the pieces of the pie.”
It is not a new tax and is not done as an effort to take away or hurt the EDC, she said. This is an allowable solution the voters have to consider, she said.
Sweeny, Richwood, Angleton and Manvel all have mayoral candidates to consider on their ballots. Most districts and cities also have several council positions to vote on as well including Brazoria, West Columbia, Angleton ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, and Clute. Surfside has the task of choosing one person out of eight candidates for a lone council seat.
Election Day turned out 5,930 voters last year. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with 23 locations across the county available for residents to cast their ballot.
