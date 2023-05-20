BRAZORIA — A Brazoria man received burns to 30 percent of his body from a fire that started in the garage of a home Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The burns were to the man’s face, arms, chest and neck, Brazoria Assistant Fire Chief Scott Parker said. The man went by Life Flight to a Galveston hospital for treatment, Parker said.
Firefighters answered the call of a fire in the 500 block of Lazy Lane about 1:30 p.m. and quickly sought mutual aid from the River’s End, Sweeny, Wild Peach and Jones Creek fire departments. They were able to contain the blaze to the attached garage and the home’s attic, removing pieces of siding to ventilate and attack it, preventing the flames from reaching the living area.
“We were able to keep it contained to the garage and attic, so the home itself is OK, though it may have a little water and smoke damage,” he said.
The injured man did not live at the home but was working on a pickup inside the garage when the fire started, resident Megan Nugent said.
“He was working on a fuel pump right inside the door of the garage, and there was some kind of spark and it basically blew up in his face,” she said.
Everyone else in the home got out safely without injury.
The homeowner, Darrel Hutchins, was not at the house but said he is making his way back in the next few days. A neighbor, who didn’t see the fire start but watched it from his home across the street, gave a play by play about what happened to Hutchins.
“We were coming home from West Columbia and a truck (firetruck) was behind us, so I backed in real quick and saw it,” TJ Wedgeworth said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
