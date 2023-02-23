ANGLETON — Brazoria County Day, the large-scale opportunity for county leaders and residents to highlight what is important to their communities, will celebrate a half-century next week, and Debbie Pennington has had a hand in almost half of them.
The vice president of operations for the Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County became involved with helping organize the event in 1999, a year after joining the organization. She has seen it grow from a largely donation-driven event to one supported by sponsors and the community as it has grown in size along with the county.
“When it first started, a lot of the things were in-kind. People volunteered and provided things,” Pennington said. “We even hauled tables and chairs to Austin to alleviate the cost because it’s so expensive. … The expense has really increased a lot because we have to rent all that stuff, but we’ve been fortunate to get people to sponsor, so everything is still free to attendees.”
This year’s event will be Monday and Tuesday, with more than 500 elected representatives, business leaders and everyday residents joining in conveying to state agencies and legislators in Austin what’s most important back home. Headquarters will be at the Hyatt Regency Austin, which will host much of the delegation, a welcome reception Monday night and the traditional legislative breakfast Tuesday morning.
Guest speakers at the breakfast will be Brazoria County’s legislators, Reps. Ed Thompson and Cody Vasut and Sens. Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton. It will be the first Brazoria County Day for Vasut and Middleton, who both took their current office since the last time it took place in 2019. COVID restrictions at the State Capitol prevented it from happening in 2021.
The pandemic interruption is the lone hiccup in the event’s history of happening every legislative session since 1973. It is one of the longest — if not the longest — continuous special legislative day, and it is one of the best attended, Pennington said.
“I think it has a big impact,” she said. “They know us; they know we’re coming. They appreciate it. And one thing they know is when we have an issue, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s 400 to 500 people going to be talking to me.’ Letting them know we all stuck together, have a unified voice, it makes a difference when we do have a concern.”
Brazoria County Day highlights the best of the county, co-chair Trish Thompson of MEGlobal said.
“It has been a fantastic experience,” she said. “I don’t think I would have known just how amazing Brazoria County and the people in it were without having been involved with Brazoria County Day.”
Lobbying will take place both Monday and Tuesday. Meetings have been scheduled with state agencies to address specific issues requested by people in Brazoria County throughout Monday. Brazoria County will be recognized in both legislative chambers Tuesday morning.
Lists of legislative priorities already have been shared around agencies and Capitol offices, and Thompson could not reduce any as being more important than others, she said.
“I think the biggest priority is demonstrating how cohesive Brazoria County is when it comes to legislation dealing with the many issues that are important to us,” she said.
Tuesday night, friendly glad-handing will take place over a literal boatload of Brazoria County shrimp at what is known as the “World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail.” This year, the gathering has a new location, moving to the Branch Park Pavilion at Mueller Park, 2201 Aldrich St. in Austin.
Up to 700 people representing the county, Texas Legislature and state government are expected to attend the popular event. Moving it to an indoor venue will remove potential weather issues experienced in the past.
The original hotel block at the Hyatt sold out last June, and the overflow Embassy Suites hotel nearby also is at or near capacity. That should not discourage residents from attending, as registration is not required to participate.
“Because we want this to be for the citizens and businesses in Brazoria County, it’s open to everybody who wants to attend,” Pennington said.
For information about Brazoria County Day and a full schedule of events, visit brazoriacountyday.org.
