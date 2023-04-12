ANGLETON — As he looked at the three men standing behind his wife’s SUV, Steven Patton predicted what was about to happen.
“I’m fixin’ to get shot,” he said during testimony Tuesday morning in the murder trial of the man charged with the shooting.
Luis Urvina, 26, is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of Steven Patton and murder in the fatal shooting of Patton’s wife, Michelle, outside a Rosharon convenience store Jan. 23, 2022.
A jury of nine men and four women, including the alternate, are hearing the case in Judge Chad Bradshaw’s 300th District Court. Urvina could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
Steven Patton took the stand late Tuesday morning and, under questioning by prosecutor David Tamez, walked through the events leading up to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. It started while the couple were stopped at the traffic light at FM 1462 and FM 521 near the convenience store.
“We went through the light and my wife said it looked like someone was fixing to throw something at the car,” Patton testified.
Patton didn’t initially see the three men, he testified, until they appeared in his side mirror while he pulled into the gas station and up to a set of gas pumps. The men continued walking toward the back of the Pattons’ SUV and he got out of the driver’s seat and yelled at the group, asking if they had planned to throw something at the vehicle, he said.
One of the men provided an expletive-heavy response, Patton said, and the group took a stance he termed aggressive.
“The one on the right looked like he was posting up and the one in the middle grabbed his waist, so I knew there was going to be an altercation,” Patton testified.
The exchange of words quickly escalated, Patton said, before the man to his right said, “Light his ass up.” The man in the middle then pulled out a handgun and opened fire, he testified.
Five bullets hit Patton, one ripping the pinky finger off his right hand. He also received wounds to his lung and liver, he testified. Michelle Patton, standing behind him in the open driver’s door, took a bullet in the lower back, a wound that proved fatal.
Family members, including Michelle Patton’s children, shed tears and comforted each other as they took in the descriptions and security video from the convenience store. Muzzle flashes could be seen in the video, with Steven Patton counting at least seven as the gunman ran from the back of the SUV to the front, still firing.
He identified Urvina as the shooter.
Under cross-examination, defense attorney Mike Diaz returned several times to the question of “Why not keep going down 1462 and go home, sir?” if the Pattons thought the group appeared to be threatening their vehicle. Patton said he didn’t know how to answer that. He also pushed back on Diaz’s contention the group didn’t intend to engage until Patton got out of his SUV.
“As soon as you got out of your car, you made a beeline to these guys holding a knife,” Diaz said.
The pushbutton knife had about a 2-inch blade and he had it only for protection, Patton said.
“You confronted these guys, didn’t you?” Diaz said to Patton. “You and Michelle confronted these three guys.”
The statement elicited exasperation from one of the Patton family members, who was quickly hushed by another.
Diaz also emphasized in his questioning that Patton pulled up to a diesel pump even though his SUV takes gasoline. The defense attorney also argues the gas tank was on the opposite side of the SUV from the pump.
Patton didn’t know the pump dispensed only diesel when he pulled up to it, he testified, assuming it had both diesel and gasoline nozzles.
Testimony earlier Tuesday included former Brazoria County sheriff’s deputy Kenneth Cagnon, who responded to the shooting and helped provide CPR to Michelle Patton as she lie on the ground after being shot. Prosecutors also played Cagnon’s body camera showing the events after he arrived, including his efforts to resuscitate Michelle Patton and seeing Steven Patton being cared for by a store clerk behind the vehicle.
The trial is expected to continue at 9 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.