SURFSIDE BEACH — The Surfside Food and Art Festival will be kicking off its sixth annual appearance with some returning favorites and some new attractions.
First and foremost is the return of the chili cook-off, where 15 teams will compete for gastro supremacy. Judges and visitors will both get a chance to sample entrants’ creations by stopping at a table the city will have to welcome attendees and picking up a ticket to vote for the People’s Choice Award. There will also be a Showman Award for the team with the best presentation.
Event sponsor Eleven Below Brewery of Houston will also be on hand to pair the chili with a beer tasting for those who are of legal age.
While the adults are trying some brew, children of all ages are encouraged to attend and see a pair of wheeled marvels — the city’s fire engine and, direct from Arkansas, the world-famous Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.
First appearing in 1936, there currently are a pack of six of the iconic hot dog-shaped vehicles that traverse the country for events.
“The kids will be able to take pictures. They’re going to pass out whistles. That’s really exciting,” Surfside Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said.
As for the art portion of the festival, there will be both participation and appreciation.
“Upstairs, we’re going to have a community art project, and we do that every year,” Booth said.
The theme of the project will be a surprise, but visitors will be encouraged to participate and it could be used as an auction item in Surfside’s annual fundraising efforts.
There will also be 28 vendors in the upstairs area of Stahlman Park that will be selling a wide variety of goods from every corner of the arts.
“It’s all hand-made, anywhere from hand-made knives, baked goods, pottery, wood items, fishing lures and jewelry, homemade jerky, a local coffee company will be there, paintings, art — even some jams and jellies,” Surfside Tourism and Beautification Committee Director Sandy Shanks said.
“It’s very eclectic. Of course, some artists are going to have some beach-themed items because they know they need to cater to some of Surfside, but then there’s also, for example, a wine company is going to be there and it’s not beach-flavored wine, that’s for sure,” she said with a chuckle.
Leather crafting, soap-making and cake-making are other skills that will be on display after being curated by the committee.
The St. Patrick’s Day Committee will be selling snacks and Oscar Meyer hot dogs for those who want to really show their devotion to the Weinermobile, in addition to the chili.
In addition, there will be a live performance by the Houston cover band Time Warp, which will be playing hits of the 1970s and ’80s.
“They are so much fun. We actually had them last year,” Booth said, adding with a laugh, “They had so much fun, they asked to come back.”
The band will be playing most of the afternoon, with the festival running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no charge for the event, but donations will gladly be accepted for the town’s police and fire departments. Because of the shelter there, the event will be held rain or shine.
The festival is part of an effort by Surfside Beach to remind people there’s more to the town than their namesake coastline.
“The objective was to have something in the off-season since, as you know, the beaches obviously are our draw in the summer. We like to bring people to the island in the off-season — the wintertime — and so a chili cook-off seemed like the best idea,” Booth said. “And it is.”
The Surfside Foot and Art Festival will be at Stahlman Park, 2211 Bluewater Highway.
