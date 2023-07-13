sound of music 2.jpg
Elaina Perez rehearses as Maria in “The Sound of Music.” The remaining scheduled performances were canceled Thursday due to cast illness.

CLUTE — The Center for the Arts and Sciences has decided to cancel the final performances of “The Sound of Music.”

The shows were originally slated for Friday through Sunday, but an undisclosed illness has affected a number of the case, crew and orchestra members.

