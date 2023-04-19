LAKE JACKSON
D aylilies are back in season, which means the flower garden down on Huckleberry Street is in full bloom, and the Brazosport Daylily Society is in action.
Society members Loris Garrett and his wife, Sandy Roberts, have cultivated their yard on Huckleberry Street with more than 1,200 varieties of daylilies. Proud of the results, the couple have opened their yard to tours, and host a yearly sale of their many varieties of daylilies.
“I love daylilies,” Garrett said. “I started out with just a few — maybe five or six — and then before I knew it, I had 50 and then before I knew it I had 1,200 varieties.”
Every year, the Daylily Society hosts a sale for the community and invites fellow plant lovers to come out and buy a few of their own daylilies. This year, since the couple pulled many more than they usually would, they’ve split up the sale into three events. The second is Saturday.
“Sandy and I actually dug up 110 varieties. We couldn’t do all 1,200. Each one of them, we dug up maybe four or five and we potted them,” Garrett said. “We don’t normally sell them three times, but we just had so many.”
Customers will find a few of their usual garden-variety daylilies at the sale, but will also see unique varieties in different shapes and mixes of color. Garrett is a hybridizer, which means he crossbreeds different varieties to create completely new flowers.
“They are some of the best flower creators in the area because they blend them and create new stuff,” society member Joe Weller said.
During the sale, society members will be available to speak to customers and help them understand everything about the plants. They will also have information about planting and taking care of the daylilies to help customers give their new plants the best chance of survival. The ease of their process is something the couple prides themselves on, they said.
“You can buy these year around because all you gotta do is take it out of the pot,” Roberts said, “The roots are there holding the dirt and all you gotta do is dig that hole and just take it out. It’s pretty easy.”
The couple doesn’t earn money from donating their daylilies to the sales or touring their yards, they simply do it as a member of the society and to share their love and excitement for the flower with everyone.
“They’re just like our babies, we’re retired and we just love them,” Roberts said.
The daylilies range in price from $13 to a little more than $100, depending on the variety and how newly created they are, Garrett said. The proceeds go toward the operations of the Brazosport Daylily Society. for new members’ dues, and other donations.
“We’ve been here a long time and we really enjoy it,” society Second Vice President Eddie Raye Andrews said. “We’ve seen people come, go and everything, but it’s a lot of fun to make new friends.”
The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Museum of Natural Science at the Center for the Arts and Sciences. The final sale will be May 13 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
