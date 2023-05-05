ANGLETON — Where two or more gather, God promises to be there is a belief the community members who joined hands with heads bowed to observe National Day of Prayer at Veterans Park hold dearly.
On Thursday, about 50 residents gathered as Northway Baptist Church member Cathy Drury led them in prayer asking for God’s guidance and protection over the nation.
“Today is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it,” she said.
The mission of the day is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. Through prayer, one is able to tap into God’s wisdom, strength, protection and peace, Drury said.
“We have a lot of people all over the United States praying today and some around the world,” she said.
As guests continued to arrive and take their seats, Lake Jackson musician Jorge Galvan serenaded them with a song from Bethel Music called “Goodness of God.”
Many community leaders and residents stepped up with their prayer requests.
Staying close to God during difficult times and trusting in His plan is essential, Pastor David Catoe of Danbury Baptist Church said.
Pastor Alonzo Brown of Angleton Bible Way Outreach Church said a specific prayer for the ministers who give their whole life to the Lord and His kingdom.
Those who lead our churches need strength and wisdom as they guide their congregations through challenging times, he said.
Prayer requests included for government and its leaders from Angleton resident Leon Parson. He spoke about the power of prayer and the impact that Christians can have if they unite and speak out on issues that matter.
“How can we make a difference?” Parson said. “We can pray, and we can vote, and everyone should vote.”
Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards continued with a prayer for the education system. He asked for blessings over teachers and administrators, and for wisdom and guidance for students as they navigate their academic journeys.
“I am so blessed to be able to come here for a third year in a row,” he said.
With tension high between civilians and law enforcement, former Angleton police chief Aaron Ausmus, now with Alvin ISD, was called to pray over police officers and first responders. He knows all to well what it is like to put on the uniform and know it might be your last day, but he continues to hold onto the hope of God, he said.
He asked for protection and strength for those who risk their lives every day to serve and protect their communities, he said.
“I’ve never felt more rejection, more betrayal or more hated,” he said. “But, I’ve never felt more blessed.”
More prayers followed as several others came forward to pray.
Even those might not make the top of the prayer list were considered as Brian Van Doren prayed for the media and entertainment industry, asking for God’s light to shine in the midst of darkness. He prayed for those who work in those fields to use their influence for good, and for viewers to be discerning and thoughtful in what they consume.
“As a former non-believer, I can look back and tell you how wicked I truly was, and I know the power prayer has,” he said.
For many, the National Day of Prayer serves as a time of reflection, a chance to put aside the distractions of daily life and focus on what truly matters, Pastor Aaron Pardue said.
“We talked about prayer for our ministers and filling them with joy, and let me tell you, it must’ve worked because I feel it,” he said.
Guests raised their hands in worship as prayers ended and Jorge Galvan wrapped up the event with “God Bless America.”
