ANGLETON — Fifteen Brazoria County petrochemical companies have partnered to bring a new playground to a county park made from recycled plastics.
The representatives from the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council assembled Tuesday morning before commissioners’ court to announce the $210,000 donation. The money will allow the county to replace the playground at Surfside Beach Jetty Park, which had to be removed because it became a hazard after long-term exposure to the elements.
“Anytime you look at investing dollars into something like that, you’re talking about some serious dollars. So we were prepared to go back to the drawing board,” Brazoria County Parks Director Bryan Frazier said. “What could we put out that would last a little longer?”
The petrochemical council reached out about that time suggesting a partnership and asking what potential projects the parks department would have in mind. Installing playground equipment made from recycled plastics jumped to the top of the list.
“It gives the interpretive message of what we are all about anyway, which is, ‘Don’t throw your plastic bottles on the ground,’” Frazier said. “Do something positive with them; recycle them. And they answered the call.”
Contributors to the council’s donation include MEGlobal Americas, Dow Chemical, BASF, Freeport LNG, Shintech, K-Bin, Shin-Etsu, Olin Corp., Port Freeport, DSM, Vopak Industrial Infrastructure Americas Freeport, Ineos, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical and LyondellBasell.
It likely will be about six months after the new equipment is ordered before the playground is open, Frazier said. The department hopes to place the order as soon as possible, and it will take several months to arrive, he said.
The $210,000 donation should cover most if not all of the cost of the equipment and installation, Frazier said.
In other business, the glacial pace of filling county positions has all but disappeared with the melting of the hiring freeze in recent commissioner meetings.
Requests to advertise and fill six positions received unanimous approval during Tuesday’s meeting, led off by Judge Jack Brown receiving the green light to replace a court clerk in his Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 office. That employee recently accepted another position with the county, Brown said.
By allowing the position to be filled immediately, the office will be able to train two clerks at once, reducing the effect the training will have on the court’s productivity, Brown said. It also will allow the court to keep up with an increasing number of cases it is seeing, the judge said.
Three of the county’s eight justice of the peace courts have seen their caseloads increase, two “substantially,” Commissioner Stacy Adams said. He believes redistricting the precincts is the cause of the shift since other JP courts have seen their loads dip by about 30 percent.
Also approved were two positions in the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, including a clerk spot that has been vacant since July. That vacancy has stressed the department, Fire Marshal Martin Vela said.
Vela also can go ahead with filling a deputy fire marshal position that just became available. He stressed moving quickly is vital because of the specialized training the job requires and the county’s shortage of certified arson investigators. It will take 30 to 60 days to interview candidates and hire the deputy, then another six months to train them, Vela said.
The county library system will be able to fill full-time spots at two of its busiest libraries in time for the launch of the summer reading program, a period which accounts for about one-third of the system’s usage, Director Lisa Loranc said. Commissioners’ approval will allow two positions at the West Pearland Branch and one at the Lake Jackson Library to be filled.
Also Tuesday, the county awarded a contract worth $450,000 to iAD Architects of Lake Jackson to design the new county annex building in Alvin. The county’s satellite office there is temporarily in a strip center.
A request for bids on design and engineering services will move another project along. Building a new water treatment plant on the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office compound will be paid for with federal COVID relief dollars.
