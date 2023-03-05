For Dania Moreno, International Women's Day is the perfect occasion to hold an event introducing the launch of her new organization, In Her Shoes.
She was inspired to create the group after she faced postpartum depression, she said.
Research shows that 12 percent of women go through postpartum depression after giving a live birth. After Moreno overcame the illness, she was determined to help others going through similar situations, she said.
“Awareness of the problem is important,” Moreno said. “There isn’t enough awareness in the community, because people don’t usually talk about their struggles.”
Awareness in the community is great, though it’s arguably more essential to have self-awareness. Moreno believes the two don’t necessarily have to be opposed; it’s possible to have both. Regarding lasting change, however, it’s likely more important to have self-awareness of the problem, she says.
Moreno hopes that by sharing her wisdom with other women, that they don’t have to go through a similar harrowing path.
On Wednesday, Moreno is hosting a presentation panel to celebrate the women as the driving forces of this world and to create new ways to help and empower others.
At the event, which includes dinner, she has invited prominent women from the community, and women she personally knows who have struggled with similar difficulties.
Moreno hopes to begin having weekly meetings with women to talk about whatever they choose, and support each other, she said.
The Women's Day Project Presentation Panel is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guadalajara Grill #2, 107 West Way, Lake Jackson. RSVP at 979-341-4651 or dm@daniamoreno.com.
