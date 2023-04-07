FREEPORT
Dressed to impress with hopes of success, nearly 200 career and technology students worked to sell themselves to a pool of industrial employers.
The students came from 20 high schools in Brazoria County and Matagorda County to participate in the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council’s interview day for industrial jobs.
Each student interviewed with up to four out of the 46 contracting companies represented in 10-minute rounds Wednesday at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Gulf Coast complex in Freeport.
This is the fifth year the council has hosted the event, which has grown from 11 students its first year and has doubled in size since last year alone, said Aaron Ennis, Resource Development Coordinator for Brazosport ISD and member of the BCPC.
“We’ll execute 732 interviews in a four-hour period,” Ennis said. “From that, companies can make job offers and students can then decide where they would like to go to work and begin their career.”
Tables were set up for all 46 contract companies, where interviewers sat with paper in hand to take note of any students who particularly shined during the interview.
As the first round of students came in, nervousness could be seen on many of their faces. But as the interviews got started, both interviewer and applicants seemed to be more at ease, with many students exiting with smiles on their faces.
The council is comprised of different companies and industry representatives throughout the area, including Dow Chemical, Shintech and BASF. Contractor companies participating including Wood, Repcon, ICS and others also interview the high school seniors for full-time positions once they graduate, Chevron Phillips Community Relations Liasion Wendy Irwin said.
“It’s a really amazing opportunity for these kids to get life-long careers,” she said.
Three members of the petrochemical council coordinated all of the applicants with interviewers from their field of interest. It’s a time-consuming process that takes diligence and care to make sure the kids have the best opportunity to pursue their careers, Ennis said.
Southern Gulf Solutions Business Developer James Alexander and AR Manager Cori Westfield attended the event for the first time this year.
“We feel like we have a lot to offer the next generation,” Alexander said.
The students also have a lot to offer, he said.
“They have more education when it comes to the future of computers and different things of that nature,” Alexander said. “Where my years, we didn’t have that growing up, so I think they have a lot to bring to the table. I think the education that they’re getting in high school through these programs and then coming out to the field, I think that sets them up for success.”
Morals, work ethic and interest in what the students want for their futures are all things being considered in the interview process, Norrell Construction representative Carlos Olvera said.
Brazoswood student Jake Basham, a star athlete, wants to pursue a career in the industry rather than hang his hat on wrestling in the future, although he’s leaving his options open, he said.
Basham believes interview day will lead him to opportunities for a good career, he said.
Though the petrochemical and construction industries seem like a man’s world, Angleton student Natalie Rodriguez said she wants to show everyone a girl can do it, too.
“Hopefully I get the job,” Juan Chavez from Bay City said as he awaited his turn to be interviewed. He had interviews lined up with Wolfenson Electric, Norrell, Southern Gulf Solutions and Wood Construction. It would mean a lot to him if he was offered a job, he said.
“It would be the best thing because I’m trying to take care of my family,” Chavez said. “I’m just trying to go to work and work every day.”
Companies who participated in the interview event will have until Wednesday to make their final job offer decisions, and the council will act as a liaison to let the students know what offers they received.
From there, it’s in the student’s hands on which offer to accept.
While not every student will be hired, the hope is to exceed last year’s 74 job offers and bring that number closer to 100, Ennis said.
Interview day is a precursor to the much-anticipated signing day, which will be May 1.
