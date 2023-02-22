LAKE JACKSON — Two men are charged with a slew of felonies after a three-month investigation into reported drug activity at a Lake Jackson house.
Santana Perez, 39, and Juan Manuel Lara were arrested after the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force served warrants at 5:30 a.m. Thursday on a house in the 700 block of Magnolia Street, according to information from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers also arrested a 43-year-old woman who also was in the house, but no charges have been filed against her, the news release states.
Perez is charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana. All are felonies.
Lara faces a pair each of manufacture/delivery and possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence charges. All are felonies.
Authorities found 12.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.2 ounces of cocaine, 3 grams of MDMA, 3.03 pounds of marijuana, 2.17 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 112.2 grams of hashish, 6 grams of oxycodone, 43 grams of THC oil, 192 grams of promethazine and 0.2 gram of alprazolam, according to the news release. The task force set the street value of the confiscated drugs at $30,000.
Investigators also seized $6,623 during the search of the home.
The Lake Jackson/Freeport Police Department’s Special Response Team assisted in serving the warrant by making entry and securing the home.
Perez remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $470,000 in combined bonds. Lara also remains in the county jail on $175,000 in bonds.
