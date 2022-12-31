Judge Pat Sebesta did his best coaching in a robe; however after 24 years he’s hanging up the robe to go back into private practice.
“So my first profession, I was a teacher and a coach,” Sebesta said. “I’m married to Shannon Gayle. Her father was Judge Ray Gayle. After we married, we knew we wanted to have a bigger family. Teaching and coaching was great. It’s my love, and it’s my passion, but I knew I was gonna have to do something else.”
Instead of devoting more years of education into becoming a principal, Sebesta decided instead to go to law school after listening to Gayle’s stories about life in the courtroom.
He spent nine months in the district attorney’s office and four years in private practice before he deciding to run for the County Court-at-Law Seat No. 2 in 1998, Sebesta said.
Sebesta served in that position for four years before taking over from his mentor and predecessor when Gayle retired from the 239th District Court bench, and Sebesta has been there for 20 years, he said.
The best cases are any where there are competent and good attorneys on both sides, Sebesta said. That hasn’t made all of them easy to hear, though.
One that stands out is a capital murder case from about 10 years ago where the victim was seven weeks old. Any cases where there’s a child victim tend to make it really bad, Sebesta said.
With five kids of his own ranging from ages 23 to 30 and his first grandchild expected in March, Sebesta says that family is everything to him.
He doesn’t want to go back to teaching and coaching because of the 80- to 90-hour work weeks it would require.
“I’m the public address announcer — been doing it for 15 years — for football, basketball and softball in Angleton, so I’m involved,” he said. “But I’m involved enough to where I can still go home after the game.”
He’s most passionate about his family and programs that he’s helped to develop while acting as a judge, but it’s time for a change, Sebesta said.
“I’m getting ready to turn 60, and I wanted to do something else, he said. “I’ve always said my love and passion was teaching and coaching. I’ve had people ask me, ‘Why are you retiring from the job that you love?’ And I said, ‘Well, I left the job I loved back in 1990 to become an attorney.’
“In the last quarter of my life, I just wanted to do something different, so I’m opening a law practice and then I’m gonna stay involved with my drug court program.”
Having the correct judicial temperament for the job has also been important to him, he said.
“I tried to make it a good environment for people to work in,” Sebesta said. “The people up here, my staff has been phenomenal.”
Born and raised in Angleton, Sebesta never had the desire to build his life and career anywhere else, he said.
“I just don’t think there’s a better place on this planet than living in Brazoria County,” Sebesta said. “I’ve always said that we live in the best county and the best state in the world. So it’s very important to me — that’s where my family’s from; that’s where I live. I think the purpose of what we do as a judge, whether it’s ruling on cases, dealing with community corrections, dealing with specialty courts, like a lot of these judges do, our overall goal is not only just to do our job but to make this place a better place to live for all of us, and hopefully, it’s generational.”
His entire staff will stay on to assist Greg Hill as he takes the seat, including coordinator Debbie Selleck, who has been working for the county for 48 1/2 years, he said.
“I’m going to miss working with her as well as my court reporter, Ms. Salinas, and then my bailiff is staying as well,” Sebesta said. “I’m also going to miss the people that work here at the courthouse, the court guards, the people that work in the clerk’s office, treasurer’s office, you name it. I’ll miss just seeing them on a daily basis.”
His legacy will be the drug court program and the focus on people with substance abuse and mental health issues that he helped going through the court system, Sebesta said.
Sebesta also hopes people will think he did a good job and was a good judge. The people he’s had in his courtroom might not always agree with his opinion, but he hopes they respect it, he said.
Regarding his future, Sebesta believes he still has a lot to offer, he said.
“My wife said I could retire but I couldn’t hang around,” Sebesta said, chuckling. “I’m only 60, so I still feel like I’m young … and I still feel like I have a lot to offer especially for some programs up here that I have a deep connection to.”
Although not a fan of hunting and fishing, Sebesta does enjoy watching high school sports and is looking forward to spending more time with his family, he said.
Sebesta has some parting words for the community and his staff.
“Thank you for allowing me to be in this position,” he said. “For my staff, thank you for always taking care of me and making sure that I was doing what I was supposed to be doing every day. And thank you for doing your job for the people that voted for me. Just thank you for allowing me to be the judge of County Court at Law No. 2 and the 239th District Court for the last 24 years. It’s been an honor.”
