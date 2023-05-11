CLUTE — Lazaro Garcia recently started a new job with Chevron Phillips in Old Ocean. His job title is quality specialist. He’s married, has three young children and is living the American dream. That’s exactly what Joe Silvas hoped for him.
“He was my mentor growing up. I would bring my grades to him, and he would tutor me. Later, he helped me get scholarships to go to Brazosport College, and so I graduated from BC,” Garcia said. “He was a great mentor. Without him, I wouldn’t be in the career I’m in now. He kept me on the right path and made sure I didn’t go down the wrong path.”
Silvas died May 4 at the age of 80. He was best known as the bilingual Clute attorney who provided counsel to those who were unable to defend themselves. For years, he was the only Spanish-speaking attorney in Brazoria County. He also was a tireless community volunteer, serving on Clute City Council, the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees and helping people one-on-one like Garcia.
Silvas counseled Garcia and his two younger sisters at the request of their mother.
“I check to make sure they’re doing good on their report cards and that they are behaving in class,” Silvas told The Facts during a 2007 interview. “I also want to know their plans for the future. It is important for youth to understand that we need to take advantage of the opportunities in this country.”
Silvas worked for Dow Chemical Co. in Freeport in the 1970s and then attended South Texas College of Law in Houston. After graduation, he went to work with Judge Garvin Germany. He opened his own law practice in Clute.
“I am seriously proud of the fact that he made an impact in this world,” said Silvas’ oldest son, Joseph Silvas. “People talk about making a difference, but he did it. He didn’t back down. He was a fighter. If it meant it was going to make a change for the better, he did it.”
The county is filled with people who benefited from Silvas’ good works, and Joseph Silvas said people he has never met are reaching out to tell him what a great man his father was.
“There are hundreds of comments,” he said. “It confirmed what I always knew, having strangers just dropping these wonderful comments.”
Growing up in Clute, Joseph Silvas said his dad was “a bigger-than-life character in our family.”
“Everybody in our family respected Uncle Joe, and, at some level, there was a little bit of fear because he was a big guy,” he said. “He didn’t have a father growing up, and so in that time, it was difficult. He always felt like he had a chip on his shoulder. That drove him to be a really good athlete. He built up his physique, competed in academics and was the top scholar wherever he went. It was almost like having to live in the same house with Superman.”
Originally from Gonzales, Joe Silvas lived in Clute since 1966, helping families needing counseling, women in domestic violence situations and young people in trouble. A devout Catholic, he lived by Scripture from the second chapter of James: “What good is faith without good works?”
He served on Clute City Council in the 1970s, the Brazosport ISD school board and was a member of Knights of Columbus, Clute Little League, Clute PTA, LULAC, Eagles and Brazosport Elks.
Visitation for Joe Silvas will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 201 N. Lazy Lane in Clute. Services will follow at 3 p.m.
