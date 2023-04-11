JONES CREEK — It might be too early for Christmas in July, and much too soon for the December holiday, but Marlys Kriner says it takes a year-round effort to prepare for Operation Christmas Child.
Father’s House Church hosted an Operation Christmas Child barbecue fundraiser Friday to support the mission of Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need.
Operation Christmas Child is a volunteer-based mission that encourages donations that can fit inside of a shoe box. These boxes are sent, usually around the first week of November, to a facility in Dallas that performs a product check then ships the boxes to children in underdeveloped countries.
Friday’s fundraiser included barbecue plates, a silent auction, an indoor carnival and a cake walk.
Children and their families could be seen enjoying the games and activities set up by Kriner, the effort’s project leader, and the pastor’s wife, Julie Bess.
Beginning the fundraising efforts early is just smart, Kriner said.
“A, it’s not 100 degrees,” Kriner said jokingly, “B, it has to be kind of a year-long effort because we shipped 442 shoeboxes last year and they went to the country of Colombia. Each year, we try to believe in God for more and more. With each box, they share the Gospel of Jesus with them.”
Each box costs $10, and volunteers like Kriner work to fill them with essential hygiene items, school supplies, small toys and a “Wow” gift, which is something extra special such as a doll, ball or item of clothing.
This is the church’s second big push for this year’s shipment; Kriner organized a garage sale earlier in the year. Bess estimated 53 barbecue plates had been pre-sold and some were delivered to those who could not attend in person.
Kriner has participated in the cause for about 20 years because she loves kids, she said.
“I want kids to know who Jesus is, because that’s the most important thing ever,” Kriner said. “And I just kind of think of them as my kids, because I don’t have any, so I’m Aunt Marlys, too.”
Bess helps the mission by participating in the packing parties, she said. She credits Kriner with being able to find good deals for items to fill the boxes at stores such as Dirt Cheap or Five Below.
After Kriner gets through the fundraising stage, she’ll go into shopping mode. Then, she’ll start planning the packing parties that she invites families and children to participate in, she said.
“The part I enjoy the most is knowing where they land and go,” Kriner said. “All the countries on the cake walk are where our boxes have gone over the years.”
Countries that received shipments included Haiti, Tanzania, Paraguay and Mexico, among several others.
As Kriner rounded up children to start the cake walk, parents got to relax and enjoy watching the kids play.
Ashley Keys of Angleton brought her three children after a friend invited her to the event, she said.
Four-year-old Evelynn Faulkner was the first to win a vanilla-iced cake with colorful orange sprinkles.
She hoped her 5-year-old brother, Eli, would be next to win, she said.
Their mother, Ashlynn Faulkner, has been a Father’s House Church member for about 10 years and supports the church’s involvement in Operation Christmas Child because it also teaches her kids about giving, she said.
“I think it’s just so nice. We take so much for granted here and the stuff that you put in — look at just toothbrushes — it’s like having a kid so enthusiastic about receiving something,” Ashlynn Faulkner said. “They love it. They tend to pick stuff that they would enjoy the most and build a box that way and it’s really great for their gratitude.”
For information on how to donate to Operation Christmas Child at Father’s House Church, call 979-292-0733 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
