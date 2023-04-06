JONES CREEK — A lack of understanding of government accounting software will cost the village about $100,000 and the village secretary her job.
Brittany Fairchild tendered her resignation Tuesday night at a special Village Council meeting called to discuss the “lack of confidence” in her ability to manage budget funds, Alderwoman Nicole Hardesty said.
Discussions took place in a closed session, which Alderman AJ Jinkins found unnecessary.
“Why does it have to be done in executive session and not regular session?” Jinkins said. “I’m thinking that since the last one got out to the public pretty quick, why not just take care of business here?”
Alderman Corey Thomas answered the question by reiterating his motion to move to closed session stood, and Alderman Glenn Jordan provided the second.
About an hour into the closed session, Mayor Terry Jeffers pulled Fairchild into the closed chambers.
When council returned to open session, Jeffers announced Fairchild submitted her letter of resignation to take effect after 30 days. A unanimous vote accepted it.
A discussion of the village’s financial records being irreparable without the services of a certified public accountant provided insight on the reason for council’s discussions about Fairchild.
“The CPA has everything they need to move forward,” Hardesty said. “However, it’s going to be a significant amount of money per month to correct almost two years of bookkeeping. Just looking at a six-month process, we’re looking at $5,000 a month to get six months fixed.”
Alderman David Galloway said council identified an issue with the use of Quickbooks in January and hired the Green & McElreath accounting firm to assist them.
The firm determined the books were in such disarray it would have to go back to when the previous city secretary left about two years ago and rebuild them from there, Galloway said.
The total cost to correct two years’ worth of discrepancies could cost the village nearly $100,000.
Fairchild and the council agreed the best solution concerning her position is to have her stay on to help cross-train and tie up some loose ends for the next 30 days before cutting ties, Hardesty said.
Village Marshal William Tidwell sat in on the closed meeting and said while he could not comment on the discussion, no investigation would be needed into the matter.
“I think our city secretary is a wonderful person,” Jinkins said. “She has great talent at the front desk. There are some deficiencies that are gonna cost the city some money to rectify and I believe that the council took the action that they needed to take in order to limit the liability of the taxpayer.”
Jeffers is confident the city will recover from this and move forward, he said.
The city will need to determine where the money to cover the costs of hiring the firm will come from, which Jeffers acknowledges is a significant amount for the small village, but they are considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds if applicable, he said.
Fairchild began working for the village in August 2021. She came from a construction background so everything about the position was new to her, but her attribute of being a people person got her the job, she said.
“There was no guidance when it came to training,” Fairchild said, citing that the previous secretary had already been gone a couple of months when she started in the role. “The knowledge that I had was just basic. I’ve never worked in government before and this was just all new to me. I honestly just went with the flow and tried to do as much as I could.”
Council told her she excelled at every other duty the position required, Fairchild said, but the governmental part of Quickbooks was the hardest for her.
She said when the finances were brought up in a meeting last September, she was eager to help fix the issues and asked what was needed of her, but the guidance and communication she needed were not there, Fairchild said.
“How do I fix something that’s broken without the guidance?” she said.
The job is a lot of work and commitment, and she initially took the job to have more time with her family. She hopes to help train the next person so they don’t walk into the same mess she did, Fairchild said.
“It was chaos. I taught everything to myself. It really and truly was a lot,” she said. “I took this job because I wanted to be with my family more and because of this community. There’s a lot of late nights. There’s a lot of at-home work. There’s a lot I had to do, and honestly, it’s torn me apart and it’s just a little bit much.”
