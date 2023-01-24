JONES CREEK — The village’s annual celebration of pie is frozen no more.
Jones Creek Pie Day is back for its 11th year after being put on ice in 2020 by the COVID pandemic. It’s return has been much-anticipated, said Khristin New, chief deputy at the Jones Creek Marshal’s Office.
“We had people calling every month asking, ‘When is it going to be back?’ ‘When is it going to be?’ ‘Are we having it yet?’” New said. “Everybody is pretty excited that it is back.”
The inaugural Pie Day took place in 2011 at Jones Creek Village Hall. The response proved so overwhelming it required a larger space, so it first moved to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School for its third year before Jones Creek Baptist Church became its home.
The rules have remained largely the same.
Contestants can drop off their homemade pies between 8 and 10 a.m. at the church, 7334 Highway 36. Judges then will do their sampling behind closed doors before the public is welcome to do its own tasting from noon to 2 p.m.
Entries are free, with available categories being meat, cream, meringue, fruit, speciality, cheesecake and healthy, as well as kids creations for bakers 17 and younger. Anyone is welcome to enter.
“Everybody likes pie,” New said. “We have some great cooks out here. Everyone enjoys getting out and eating some of the best pies in Texas and visiting with their neighbors.”
Adventurous eaters and those looking to expand their foodie horizons will find a wide variety of desserts among the entries.
“I made a crawfish pie one year,” New offered as an example. “All of the pies are good. We had a cornmeal pie win one time. They’re amazing; we’ve had everything from cheddar pie to chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake.”
Because of the abundant number of pies entrants have presented through the years, a collection of recipes has been compiled in “A Celebration of Pies, Village of Jones Creek, Texas.” It is for sale for $10 each at Village Hall, and all proceeds go toward pie day celebrations.
“This one is called Dang Good Pie, and it was made by Granva Allen. She passed away recently and it shows you the ingredients and everything you need.” Jones Creek City Secretary Brittney Fairchild said. “It’s pretty neat to look through here and see some of the names of people who unfortunately aren’t here with us anymore, but it’s history for us here.”
Because the cookbook is binder-style, new recipes can be added.
“If someone has a recipe that they want to submit into the cookbook, we’ll just gather them all, contact the publishing company, and they’ll print more pages so people can add them to their book,” Fairchild said.
