JONES CREEK — Many municipalities have sent their grant requests to the General Land Office in order to secure federal dollars provided to the Houston-Galveston Area Council for infrastructure improvements.
Others, like Jones Creek, did not meet H-GAC’s population requirements for its grant program and instead will approach Brazoria County for a share of the money it is receiving from the GLO. Jones Creek has until Jan. 27 to submit its request to the county.
“We were selected as one of the cities to receive part of it, anyway,” Mayor Terry Jeffers said.
Jones Creek had a special meeting last week to discuss its options for the mitigation grant in an effort to be ready for that deadline. Multiple projects have been presented before the council as the city waits to learn how they can file and for how much.
“We’re waiting on some estimates for several things. We haven’t decided on anything,” Jeffers said. “One of the things we discussed was trying to keep the Brazos River out of the creek. Another thing was the possibility of a community center.”
Other options put before council to possibly pursue included a new public water system.
“We have had engineers reach out to us, but the county has not given us any details on how they’re going to approach the process,” City Secretary Brittney Fairchild said. “We’re just trying to get the basics right now so we’ll have something to present.”
Brazoria County community development, housing authority and welfare department should make their decisions known next Wednesday, at which time Jones Creek will chart its course.
In other business, the city addressed the Texas Department of Transportation’s Sidewalk Grant program with the hopes of securing funds for improving walking conditions. The routes kids take while heading to school are the main focus of what the city will ask for, Jeffers said.
Some of the streets mentioned included Stephen F. Austin Road from the school to the Wag-a-Bag convenience store and on Primrose and Bluebonnet roads from Highway 36 to Stephen F. Austin Road.
The city applied to the program in 2019 but was not able to secure funding. The highway department reached out and asked the city to reapply, Jeffers said. The 2019 guidelines allowed for a 100 percent reimbursement with a 15 percent upfront cost.
“They called us up and said they had a bunch of money that they needed to do something with and our application for that grant looked real good,” Jeffers said, saying the city was asked to update and resubmit its application.
Lastly, council discussed leasing city property along Highway 36 to Rick Swango for the purpose of parking uHaul equipment. If approved, Swango would be responsible for care of the property and the city agreed to reach out to him to discuss terms.
