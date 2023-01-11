WHARTON — Before the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield could get under way Monday morning in Judge Randy Clapp’s 329th District Court, several pretrial items needed to be cleared up, including the dismissal of a juror.
Juror No. 7 asked to be dismissed as he is an independent farmer and missing the next few weeks would be damaging to his livelihood, the man said. Now is a critical time for applying fertilizer, planting seed and doing other work that is timely and critical to his operation, he said.
Clapp agreed and dismissed him, moving alternate No. 1 to the 12-member jury, leaving three alternates in place.
The jury pool now consists of eight men and seven women.
Clapp also denied a defense motion for a continuance.
Satterfield’s defense team wanted to test DNA of unknown origin on a knife. Prosecutors said the knife is being tested by labs at the University of North Texas and the results would be given to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which will then turn them over to prosecutors to be shared with the defense.
The defense said they were given a last-minute revised “phone dump” of data taken from Satterfield’s phone. Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said the phone records did not change, but they had it examined using different technology and were making the results available to the defense.
Witnesses for the prosecution were sworn in and instructed not to talk about the case or be present in court until called. When the defense called its witnesses, several people sitting on the prosecution side of the courtroom stood up and were sworn in with the same charge. They expressed confusion, stating no one ever contacted them about being witnesses. They were all there to observe the proceedings.
Judge Clapp invoked “The Rule,” which prohibits witnesses from being in the courtroom unless they are in the witness box. When through testifying, they must leave the courtroom with instructions to not discuss their testimony with anyone.
Later, one exception to the rule was made after the first witness testified. Clapp allowed Frances Rivera of Angleton, mother of one of the three victims, Maya Victoria Rivera, to stay in the courtroom and listen to proceedings with the agreement of Allison and the defense.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.