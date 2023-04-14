ANGLETON — It took a jury less than 15 minutes for a Brazoria County jury to convict Luis Urvina of murder Thursday in the slaying of Michelle Patton outside a Rosharon convenience store early last year.
Urvina, 26, shot and killed Patton and seriously wounded her husband, Steven, outside the store at FM 1462 and FM 521, a point the defense never tried to refute. Instead, Urvina’s defense focused on him opening fire because he felt threatened, which they argued would justify the shooting.
The jury of seven men and four women didn’t buy it. After receiving the case at 1:40 p.m., court officials were notified about a dozen minutes later they had a verdict.
Because the decision came so quickly, lawyers were unprepared to proceed with the sentencing phase Thursday afternoon. It will begin at 9 a.m. today in Judge Chad Bradshaw’s 300th District Court. Urvina could spend the rest of his life in prison.
The defense called a single witness in presenting its case, 23-year-old Aaron Rojas, another of the three men involved in the altercation with the Pattons. Dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, his testimony involved short answers, often just a yes or no.
Responding to questions from co-counsel Cary Faden, Rojas said he had seen video of the encounter several times which shows that about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, he, Luis Urvina and Jose Urvina walked from a nearby house to the store for cigarettes. The white SUV being driven by Steven Patton “swerved on us” as the three walked next to the store’s entrance from FM 1462 and the Pattons turned in on their way to a gas pump, Rojas said.
Steven Patton gestured at them with palms up and he could see a knife in each hand, Rojas testified. Patton’s stance made him believe “he wanted to come at us or something with the knives,” Rojas said.
Rojas felt “like my life was threatened,” he said.
Prosecutor Ciera Abernathy undercut Rojas’ story during her cross-examination.
The assistant district attorney first honed in on Rojas’ statement from an interview April 5 in which he said Jose Urvina told his brother “Shoot him. Shoot him,” seconds before Luis Urvina opened fire. Rojas, after a pause, first offered a simple “no” before expanding to “I don’t remember saying that” upon further pressure from Abernathy.
Abernathy brought up another witness’ statement that Rojas had told the “shoot him” story to her when they got back to the house the night of the shooting. “Would she be misremembering, or would she not remember? … So is she telling the truth?” she asked Rojas.
“I guess, yeah,” Rojas answered.
At that point, defense attorney Mike Diaz leaned forward and tossed his glasses on the table.
Later, Abernathy circled back to ask, “Do you now remember if Jose said, ‘Shoot him. Shoot him.”
After a pause of about 10 seconds, Rojas said, “Yeah.”
Prosecutors on rebuttal would present new video from the convenience store that contradicted how Rojas described Steven Patton holding a knife, showing it pointed toward the ground and the blade against his wrist. It is how Patton described how he held the knife when he testified Tuesday.
“This is an execution, plain and simple, that’s it,” Abernathy said in her closing arguments. “Self-defense does not apply here.”
She referred to lead investigator Francine Vargas’ testimony Wednesday in which prosecutors revealed Urvina had two previous convictions, one for a misdemeanor family violence assault and one for an undisclosed third-degree felony.
“Because of these judgments, the defendant is not allowed to have a firearm,” Abernathy said. “The defendant had a duty to retreat and leave because he was already in violation of the law.”
Diaz asked the jury to consider what would have happened if the Pattons had just kept going to their home instead of pulling into the gas station that night.
“We wouldn’t be here today,” Diaz said.
He also painted Steven Patton as the aggressor, reminding jurors Patton had a knife that night when he climbed out of his SUV.
“These individuals never break stride. They were minding their own business,” Diaz said. “He had no choice but to sit there and defend himself. The danger of this knife could have been extraordinary.”
Michelle Patton’s family listened quietly in the gallery, shaking their heads at the defense’s arguments.
Prosecutor David Tamez provided the final arguments to the jury.
“You’re here to decide right from wrong. They’re asking you to decide if this was a righteous killing, but you know that Michelle should not be dead and that the defendant is the one who killed her,” he said.
Tamez then asked the jury to turn Diaz’s question around.
“What would have happened if the defendant didn’t have a gun? Why didn’t the boys keep walking? What if he had kept his cool?” Tamez said. “Let’s flip it on its head so much less is on Steven and more on this defendant.”
Warned not to make any outbursts, both families sat silently as the judge read the verdict.
