SURFSIDE BEACH — Operating on a very simple principle of allowing crabs to enter but not to leave, crab traps can be purchased at a number of sites, like bait shops or even stacked outside the Highway 332 Buc-ee’s convenience store on the way to Surfside Beach.
While they’re great for fishermen to get hold of some tasty crabs, they can wreak havoc when they’re left abandoned to fill up with the crustaceans — and often other sea critters — until they’re stuffed with dead sea life.
To combat this, the Texas Wildlife and Parks Department presents a series of removal events to clear abandoned traps from state waterways. Texas law allows the department to create a 10-day period each year in which they can be removed, this year running from Thursday to Feb. 26.
One of those events takes place Saturday at Christmas Bay, between Surfside Beach and Galveston Island, where the Christmas Bay Foundation gathers to rid the bay of the offending wire contraptions.
The foundation’s mission statement calls for the responsible recreational use of Texas waters and coastal resources. It performs community improvement projects like training Scouts and maintaining the Christmas Bay Paddle Trail for kayakers. It will have a Crab Trap Clean-up this weekend, and will happily supply a place on a boat for anyone who comes to help.
They’ve been doing this work for more than 20 years.
“The foundation organized the first mesh crab trap removal program in Christmas Bay in February 2002, it states on its website. Biologists estimated more than 11,000 organisms were saved just during the week of the cleanup in 2002, with blue crab and stone crab representing 76 percent of the organisms observed, according to the organization.
The first year, especially, was a massive job which cleared out years — if not decades — of abandoned traps, foundation Founder and Director Jim Olive said.
“We did the very first one and we had a 40-foot dumpster that TPW provided and we filled it up and we stomped on all the traps, so it wasn’t like they were full-size traps — they were stomped down to about a fourth of their size,” the longtime photographer said.
Now a lot of the challenge is to keep the bay clean. Accomplishing that takes manpower from multiple avenues, including foundation members, volunteers and boats from Brazoria County.
“Now we get about 40 to 50 traps generally, because every year we maintain it, so we’ve really done a big service to the bay,” Olive said.
The foundation hopes providing attendees a free chili lunch whipped up by Bryan Slaven, known as the Texas Gourmet and writer of an outdoor foods column for Texas Fish and Game, will help draw folks out to participate.
“What we’re trying to do is expand awareness of it so that we can get more volunteers and cover more ground. Well … bay, actually,” Olive said. “We had a guy call today and he’s coming down with a boat and that’ll get us some more area to cover.”
The foundation will meet Saturday at Seidler’s Boat Ramp off Bluewater Highway, across from Peregrine Townhomes, at 8 a.m.
