FREEPORT — Reel in some good memories with the family this weekend.
Port Freeport’s 23rd annual Take a Child Fishing Tournament is a friendly competition from kids age 3 to 14 that will benefit the Brazoria County Dream Center’s food pantry.
“Anytime you can do something that is available to all the youth in our community and brings families out, it’s great,” Port Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff said. “It’s right about the time that our school is winding down, and it’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the weather, the good time of year with the weather.”
With the help of parents or grandparents, kids fish in the Old Brazos River at Freeport Municipal Park for a chance to win cash prizes and more. The registration fee is two canned food items that will go to the Dream Center Food Pantry. In past years, the tournament has collected about 600 pounds of food for the pantry.
“It is exceptionally needed because of the food shortage or food scarcity. It’s not a food shortage, it’s a food scarcity, because there’s not enough food out there to feed everybody,” Dream Center CEO Terri Willis said.
Tournament registration must be done at the event and opens at 8 a.m. Fishing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by the awards ceremony once all the catches have been weighed.
“It doesn’t last too long, so families can come out, spend their morning and then have the rest of their day together as a family,” Saathoff said.
The competition is split in two categories, Blue Fins are 3 to 8 years old and are allowed parental help in baiting, casting and reeling. Yellow Fins are 9 to 14, and parents are only allowed to coach. Competitors are required to bring their own fishing equipment, but bait is provided. The first 400 to register will receive a T-shirt and a folding cooler seat.
The top three catches in each group will receive prizes — a laptop and more to the winner, $200 gift card to the runner up and $100 for the third-place finisher. Door prizes will also be given out between 11 a.m. and noon.
“The event is so broadly and generously supported by many companies and businesses and individuals that they have the opportunity to win some really great prizes and we have a lot of great door prizes,” Saathoff said. “So everybody has an opportunity to come away with something, and have a good time.”
The event is the first time fishing for many kids, and it gives them a chance to catch something big with their parents or grandparents by their side, making connections and memories, she said.
“Last year, I happened to be standing right by when a young man who was about 11 caught a nice-sized sheepshead and his grandfather was there helping him and teaching him,” Saathoff said. ”Just to see the excitement of catching that first fish … everybody remembers their first fish that they caught.”
The tradition of the tournament is about more than catching fish, Willis said.
“It’s a twofold purpose,” Willis said. “Feeding people here at the Dream Center, but getting kids outdoors and learning how to love the outdoors again. It helps them be outdoors, helps the relationship between parent and child and giving back to the community. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
