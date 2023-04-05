It’s hunting season, though not the one that could result in a set of antlers hanging in the man cave. It’s the one more likely to result in a child having to visit the dentist.
The days leading up to Easter Sunday are full of invitations for children and adults to seek candy- and prize-filled plastic eggs at city parks, a historic site and outside churches. Most are intended for those who have not yet reached their teenage years, but they combine the egg hunts with other activities to keep the whole family entertained.
Here is a rundown of some of the events scheduled for the coming days. With a good chance of rain, it’s best to confirm the events are still taking place and whether they might have been relocated to rainproof venues.
ANGLETON
An Easter Festival with the chance to meet the Easter Bunny will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Angleton, 130 S. Arcola St.
Ages 2-9 will get the chance to hunt for the bedazzled golden egg among more than 5,300 spread on the church grounds to win a special prize from the Easter Bunny, church office manager Bren Carpenter said.
The activities start at 10 a.m and will include face-painting, sno-cones and removable tattoos. The kids’ egg hunt will be divided into three age groups and the Easter Bunny will be available starting at 11 a.m.
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are volunteering to help with the event, which is free to the public, she said.
“In the past, we’ve had a tremendous turnout and everyone enjoyed themselves,” Carpenter said. “We expect the same this year as well.”
CLUTE
The threat of damaging weather could result in the cancellation of the city’s egg hunt, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Michelle Parrish, event coordinator for the city, has plans should that be the case.
“If there is severe weather on Thursday, we are going to deliver the eggs to the children ourselves,” Parrish said. “We could try to save the eggs for a year, but the candy wouldn’t be good at that point.”
They’ve delivered the candy themselves in the past when weather didn’t cooperate since the city doesn’t have a suitable indoor venue to use, Parrish said. Even if there’s no storm, if the grounds are muddy, they will still cancel the Easter event.
Should the hunt go one, kids will have 9,000 eggs distributed over the soil. From experience, Parrish knows it won’t take long for them to be scooped up.
“We anticipate the event to end at 6:40, at most,” she said. “We’ll break it up by age groups. There’ll be a category for ‘crawlers’; these are the children who can’t stand upright. The other kids will be fine on their own and are in a different section.”
FREEPORT
The third annual Barcadia-sponsored egg hunt at Memorial Park downtown, between Second and Fourth Streets, invites the public to activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The egg hunt portion kicks things off. Four age divisions will be roped off to help make sure that even the youngest will get a crack at some candy.
“We’ll have bounce houses, hot dogs and between 40,000 and 50,000 eggs,” co-owner James McDonald said.
Because of that, the Barcadia staff has been busy for quite some time.
“My employees, they hate me right now. They’ve been stuffing eggs for the past month,” McDonald said, jokingly. “Ten hours a day, six days a week, they’ve been stuffing eggs.”
JONES CREEK
The village’s beautification committee hosted its Easter event last weekend at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church, and the event brought out people of all ages, City Secretary Britney Fairchild said. It was their third annual egg hunt and took place in conjunction with the Jones Creek Farmers Market.
Though the Easter event has passed, the village still has a use for eggs. The beautification committee will have a bake sale from 7 a.m. until everything is sold Thursday at City Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, to raise money for a digital fund as well as for upkeep of the village.
“We are known for our pies,” Fairchild said. “The village has a pie day and has won awards for our pies.”
LAKE JACKSON
Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene invites the public to its Jesus Jamboree.
The event starts at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church, 3007 Highway 332 W.
“It’s a Jesus-centered Easter egg hunt and a fun time for families,” church office manager Jeri Javor said.
There will be an egg hunt for ages 3 to sixth grade, crafts, food, face-painting and hair spraying. Weather permitting, there will also be inflatable jump houses and a hay ride where the story of Jesus is told, Javor said.
The egg hunt will move indoors if the weather is bad, she said.
For information, call 979-798-1580.
The Lake Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will have its sixth annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Tickets are sold out for the adult event; however, there’s still plenty of fun to be had for the little ones and teens.
The kids’ event will have about 10,000 eggs available during the hunt. The kids’ event is separated into age categories, beginning with babies and non-walkers 2 and younger, ages 3 to 5, ages 6 to 8 and ages 9 to 11.
The kids’ prizes include toys, candy and coupons for free kids’ meals from either Raising Canes or Texas Roadhouse.
With about $1,000 in prizes to be won, there are roughly 60 teen tickets still available for purchase at the Recreation Center, Marketing and Youth Programs Coordinator Justin Janis said.
No tickets are needed for the free youth egg hunts, which begin at 6 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road. The teen event coincides with the adult egg hunt at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $7 for a teen.
Participants are asked to stay updated with the Recreation Center’s website as the city is keeping an eye on the weather and will post an update for contingency plans should the weather interfere with the outside event, Janis said.
“I’m super excited. Last year was my first year coordinating the event,” Janis said. “We had a great turnout. The staff refers to it as the most ‘egg-citing’ minute of the year. Everyone loves it. Bring your rain boots and jackets just in case.”
RICHWOOD
Keep Richwood Beautiful plans to have its annual Easter egg hunt from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellis Park, 104 Wisteria St. The event is open to children 12 and younger.
There will be an Easter Bunny hopping on the grounds and handing out prizes for those who find golden eggs. There’ll be more than 10,000 candy-filled Easter eggs for the kids to find and there will be a golden egg for each age category.
SWEENY
With one big event behind residents, two more egg hunts will be coming to Sweeny before the big day.
The first will be the Betty Love Easter egg hunt at MLK Park at 2 p.m. Friday.
“She’s a Sweeny Lion and it was announced at our last Lions meeting that she was going to hold the Easter egg hunt,” Sweeny Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Michelle Medina said.
The next day, the annual First Baptist Spring Fling will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Prayer Garden on Main Street across from the Little League fields.
“It’s a free event that we do every Easter for the community,” Children’s Minister Jessica Weston said. “We have egg hunts, barrel trains, food, games, photo opportunities. Just kind of a day for the community to get together and celebrate and have fun.”
WEST COLUMBIA
The annual Governor Hogg’s egg hunt will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Varner-Hogg Plantation Texas Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St.
Old-fashioned games, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and a divisional egg hunt will be available. Admission is free for children and by donation for adults
More than 17,500 eggs will be hidden around the grounds. The hunt begins at noon and will be divided by age group.
For information, call 979-345-4656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.