Keynote speaker Anthony Lemons, a supervisory agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration office in Little Rock, Arkansas, receives an appreciation gift from Ladies of Destiny Public Relations Director Benaye Boone.
At the Ladies of Destiny scholarship banquet Sunday were Ernesta Washington, Josue Araica, Jaylah Williams, Caydance Lobdell, London Goode, Avery White, Alexandria McQueen, Simone Myles, Savannah Ward, Kaylyn Kessler, Anthony Mulkey II, Leslie Vargas, Samantha Kaale, Michael Edwards and Rosalind Waddy.
Keynote speaker Anthony Lemons, a supervisory agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration office in Little Rock, Arkansas, receives an appreciation gift from Ladies of Destiny Public Relations Director Benaye Boone.
At the Ladies of Destiny scholarship banquet Sunday were Ernesta Washington, Josue Araica, Jaylah Williams, Caydance Lobdell, London Goode, Avery White, Alexandria McQueen, Simone Myles, Savannah Ward, Kaylyn Kessler, Anthony Mulkey II, Leslie Vargas, Samantha Kaale, Michael Edwards and Rosalind Waddy.
LAKE JACKSON — Ladies of Destiny and Men in the Mirror were looking to give destiny a hand as they hosted graduates from area schools at their annual scholarship reception.
The gathering Sunday at the Doris Williams Civic Center was the fourth annual scholarship luncheon for Ladies of Destiny, and its first time partnering with Men in the Mirror. The group’s stated goal is to inspire women to encourage and celebrate one another. In this case, they sought to inspire young people with 21 scholarships for $300 apiece and a light lunch for everyone who was able to attend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.