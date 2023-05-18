LAKE JACKSON — The city has moved forward with its share of the bargain with TDECU on a development agreement by awarding a contract to extend Azalea Street to serve the credit union’s new member center.
The cost of the new road is significantly less than the off-the-cuff estimates provided when TDECU first pitched its plans in early December. At that meeting, City Engineer Sal Aguirre told council it would cost the city at least $1 million to provide the road with the possibility it could be more.
When the plans were drawn up and bids came in, however, it cost less than half that.
City Council awarded a contract for up to $458,734 to Matula and Matula during its meeting Monday night. It calls for the project to be done in 120 calendar days, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
John Brian, TDECU market president for Brazoria County, told council in December the credit union planned to build a new member center on a 5-acre site fronted on Oak Drive. About 2 acres would be occupied by the new branch, with the remainder gifted for community use through a partnership with the city. He estimated the credit union’s investment at $8 million to $10 million.
The city hasn’t made any firm plans on what it will do with the gifted property.
Additional expenses for inspection and soil testing for the Azalea Street extension would be covered under separate contracts with the engineer, Mundo said. The contract also is contingent upon the city receiving the necessary easements before the contract could be signed and work could commence.
A previous agreement with Okmar Enterprises in which the developer would build the road and be reimbursed up to $750,000 for the work, has been scuttled given how much less than expected the bids came in.
About $86,000 remains in the city’s construction fund for this year, and Mundo proposed using those first before tapping into other sources for the work.
In other business Monday night, council formally adopted the ordinance allowing residents to raise rabbits in the city limits. A petition drive led by resident Casey McAlister put the question before voters on the May 6 ballot, and it passed overwhelmingly.
The ordinance allows each resident to own up to three rabbits but prohibits breeding, selling or slaughtering them.
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, who opposed letting residents raise rabbits when it came before council last year, acknowledged the ballot measure’s support and said the community will move forward with implementing the changes its passage requires.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
