LAKE JACKSON — City council candidates spoke highly of the city they want to serve, but each sees ways they can improve things for Lake Jackson residents.
The four candidates for two Lake Jackson City Council seats on the May 6 ballot said the city has infrastructure needs that should be addressed, including aging roads and the water system. Maintaining a low tax rate and attracting small businesses that best suit the city also were priorities mentioned during a Lake Jackson Business Association forum April 12 at Wurst Haus.
Each candidate took from 5 to 15 minutes to share their background and some of the issues they hope to address if elected to a two-year term.
POSITION 3
Challenger Gary Hunter is a chemical industry retiree who moved to Lake Jackson 15 years ago and is making his first run for public office. He chose to get involved after seeing issues coming before council that interested him and wants to be part of the council team, he said.
High on the list of “big stuff” he believes Lake Jackson needs to address is infrastructure, he said.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see some of our city roads are beginning to decay,” Hunter said. “And they are getting quite old; they were built in the early ’40s-late ’40s. The standards for building those roads aren’t quite the same as they are today.”
He acknowledged the city has been making an effort to replace inner-city and residential roads, but those take time and money, he said.
Other items on his list are supporting small businesses, properly funding first responders to be ready for crime encroaching from the north and enforcing highway safety. Water issues also must be addressed, Hunter said.
“The city has had recently a lot of problems with brown water, water contamination, water line breakage and, of course, the ammonia issue, and I think we need to address that as well,” he said.
Rhonda Seth is seeking her second term on council, one she said has taught her a whole lot about things she never expected to learn. Seth won a runoff election two years ago for the Position 3 seat.
“There’s a whole lot of details and not a lot of glamour that goes with the job, but it’s an important job, I feel,” Seth said.
The first strategic planning meeting in which she participated kept infrastructure and first responders at the top of the priority list, she said. During the second, which took place recently, infrastructure again is at the top, she said.
“We understand that our lift stations, our streets, our sewage, the sanitation — the services that we offer in our city that our citizens expect, we walk a very fine line,” Seth said. “We always want to provide those services at a top-quality level while keeping our tax rate and our costs low.”
The city also needs to be “mindful” of how it grows, she said.
“Twenty years from now, 30 years from now, the decisions we’re making right now are not going to affect me, they’re not going to affect you or your business, but they’re going to affect our children, and I’m very concerned about what that decision is going to look like down the road,” Seth said. “So I want us to be very careful of the decisions that we’re making. Are we implementing the infrastructure and the very glamorous things like lift stations and sewage, recycling — do we need to build a recycling center — to support those services. Those are all challenges we face every meeting and every week.”
She also would like to bring some healthcare advantages to the community and encourage businesses that complement Lake Jackson residents.
POSITION 5
If Jon “J.B.” Baker earns reelection to the seat, it will be the second time he comes up against term limits. His current run started in 2019 and he earned another term in 2021, both times unopposed. That’s not the case this time as businessman Mike Walls is providing a challenge.
Baker, a longtime Lake Jackson police officer and now chief deputy for the Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, said his goal is to continue to do the hard work for the residents of Lake Jackson.
“Being an employee of this great city gave me great respect on how to serve and work hard for the citizens and employees to best serve everyone affected by city council decisions,” he said.
His priorities align with those of the other candidates.
“I will support improvement of our infrastructure, improvement in repair and replacement of our streets, our water and our sewer system,” Baker said. “I will continue to maintain our low tax rate.”
He also will advocate for first responders to ensure the safety of residents, he said.
Walls, a Brazoswood graduate, owns and operates businesses focused on senior health care, including in-home services and a small residential facility.
In addition to lobbying for patient rights in Austin and with Congress, Walls has served on the Lake Jackson economic development board and board of adjustments. He chose to run for council because he saw no small business owners represented.
“Over that year of attending of being a fixture at almost every meeting, I asked a lot of questions,” Walls said. “I’ve been concerned — concern might not be the right word — some of the decisions that are being made, how do they impact small businesses. What are the unintended consequences to our business community? That has really sparked my passion and desire to get on city council here.”
Lake Jackson is run really, really well, Walls said, showing fiscal restraint and how it limits taxes, but he wants to bring the added small business perspective to city leadership.
“Now is my time to serve, and I’m really passionate about it,” he said.
Early voting starts Monday and continues through May 2. Election Day is May 6.
