LAKE JACKSON — Two city council incumbents will keep their seats for another term as they easily fended off challengers.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth retained her Position 3 seat by receiving 1,173 votes or 66.23 percent over first-time candidate Gary Hunter, who received 598 votes or 33.77 percent, according to unofficial results released Saturday night by the Brazoria County Elections office. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Also keeping his seat if Jon "J.B." Baker, who will be serving his last term before having to exit because of term limits. Baker earned 1,058 votes or 61.16 percent over business owner Mike Walls, who received 672 votes or 38.84 percent.
Seth is anxious to continue her service, she said after learning the results Saturday night.
"I feel good, like it's time to get back to work," she said. "I want to thank all the voters that came out to vote. It's one of those things where we all want our city to run in a certain way and we got to get out and vote. I appreciate everybody who did."
Seth and her husband Thomas have two young sons and live in Lake Jackson.
Seth took time to acknowledge Hunter's efforts, saying people don't realize how tough it is to throw their name in the hat.
"Thank you to all the voters and my family and friends who came out to vote," Seth said. "Elections are a grueling process for everyone. I will say one thing, because we have some big races coming up, at the end of the day, whoever's running, whatever's going on, each of us needs to conduct ourself with some grace and some class. Know that at the end of the day, when the elections are over, we all still live here and we're all still neighbors. We need to treat each other accordingly."
Baker, 62, serves as the chief deputy with the Brazoria County Constable Office Pct. 4. Born in Caldwell and raised in Houston, he moved to Lake Jackson in 1986 and became a police officer for the city in 1988. He is married to his wife, Shon Baker and they have four children and three grandchildren.
Walls, a local business owner, made one previous attempt to run for an elected office in 2022, seeking to find a place on the Brazosport ISD Board of Trustees. While supportive of how well-run Lake Jackson is, he hoped to bring the voice of a small business owner to council, he said.
Focused on the city’s infrastructure, Baker’s campaign promise included support for ongoing infrastructure improvements, replacing the city’s streets, water and sewer system and maintaining a low tax rate. He is also a strong supporter of law enforcement and promises to continue supporting the department to ensure a safe community, according to his social media campaign page.
"I'm glad I get a chance to continue to serve the citizens in Lake Jackson," Baker said. "I want to thank them for giving me another opportunity to make Lake Jackson a safe place for everyone to go to work, live and the kids can play."
His ideas for city growth include looking into properties that are in “The ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction) for annexation to gain more parcels of land that may be utilized for development,” Baker said in an election questionnaire response.
He says he is also very excited about working on bringing the new park that TDECU is trying to bring into Lake Jackson.
Baker previously served on the city council from 2011 to 2017 when he reached term limits. After waiting the required 18 months to renew his candidacy eligibility, he was re-elected to the council in 2019 and again in 2021.
