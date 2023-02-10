LAKE JACKSON — Three members of a Lake Jackson family made it out of their burning home safely — as did their pets — after a fire started in their attic, authorities said.
A neighbor called 911 about 7:14 p.m. Thursday to report a fire in the 100 block of Daffodil Street, Lake Jackson Fire Chief Tyler Harper said. Flames in the attic set fire to the roof on the back side of the house, he said.
“Upon responding officers getting here, all three occupants and the animals were outside of the residence,” Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
It took seven minutes for the first firefighters to get to the house, and the fire was under control less than five minutes after the fire truck arrived, Harper said.
The house was undergoing some construction but it’s not known whether that had anything to do with the fire, Welch said. The cause is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, he said.
Fire Marshal Will Ammons said it looked as though the fire started in the attic and it was confined to that space.
There were 27 firefighters on the scene. The Lake Jackson Fire Department, Lake Jackson EMS, Lake Jackson Police Department, Clute Fire Department and Richwood Fire Department all assisted.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
