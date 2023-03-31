LAKE JACKSON
Posing for photos with the Easter Bunny and hunting for the eggs high and low; were a few of the fun things children and adults with special needs were invited to take part in at this egg hunt.
For the first time, the city hosted an Adaptive Easter Egg hunt at the civic center on Wednesday. The family-centered event focused on active participation for children with various disabilities or limitations and providing children with disabilities with a new and innovative way to partake in the annual holiday tradition.
Over 40 families were greeted with warm smiles as high energy and excitement exuded from the staff members.
Upon entering, staff instructed the participants to write down their names for a raffle, which would be announced at the end of the egg hunt. Winners came down to the front to shake the hands of staff members and collect their prizes.
“We gave away over 50 items, gift baskets, gift cards, all kinds of stuff,” Lake Jackson Parks Coordinator David Kautz said. “This is a safe spot for kids to come in and make sure they can hunt for Easter eggs.”
This was solely for children and adults with varying abilities and their siblings. The children noticeably couldn’t contain their excitement for all the eggs and prizes. The laughter and screams of joy could be heard from outside and there may have never been a happier group of egg hunters.
The eggs contained everything from candy to fidget toys, squishies, coupons and gift cards to local restaurants.
A balloon egg hunt was available in the plaza room for children who might be visually impaired; all 500 eggs were attached to different colored balloons and once retrieved they released the balloons onto the ceiling.
Over 3,500 eggs covered the ballroom floor, and were gone within minutes once the hunt began.
Participants could hop over to the Terrace room to get their photo op with the Easter Bunny and families were encouraged to go say hello to him and his friend the Chick-fil-a cow. The egg hunters were overjoyed to unexpectedly see their favorite chicken enthusiast mascot.
The bunny was less thrilled, especially when asked if he thought he could take the cow in a fight. Luckily it didn’t come to that and everyone went home happy and healthy.
The Youth Advisory Commission partnered with the Parks and Recreation Department with their mission to provide local youth with an active voice for the City of Lake Jackson and to improve youth involvement in the community, volunteers Christina and Jacob Contreraz said.
These students offered face painting and handmade toys, which were provided by the members of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The beautiful stuffed rabbits were free for everyone to take home.
This is an event that the community can look forward to every year thanks to the Parks and Recreation department, Marketing and Youth Programs Coordinator Justin Janis.
“It was our first time putting on an event of this nature and I think it did a great job at serving the community,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.