LAKE JACKSON — A drive-by shooting was the final straw for neighbors of a home residents say has been a host to crime for years — a claim police support.
Residents around the home in the 500 block of Wisteria Street told Lake Jackson City Council on Monday the issues go back at least a decade. The shooting happened April 28 and remains under investigation, Lake Jackson Assistant Police Chief Carey Lankford said.
The problem is not confined to a single tenant, and in some cases, the tenant has not been the problem, Lankford said.
“There has been a history of activity at that house. We’ve tracked it over a number of years,” he said. “It’s not always been the same persons. There seems to have been a bit of a recurrence of persons living at that address that had issues, so there were a number of crimes that occurred either at the residence or persons who were tenants/possible visitors of the residence that were involved in particular crimes.
“I know a lot of times the actual resident of that address was the victim of a crime, but in a lot of those it appeared the investigation proved that it was persons they were involved in or allowed to frequent that came back and committed a theft or burglarized a vehicle or got into some sort of altercation or had some sort of narcotics present.”
The home’s current occupant, 41-year-old Trisdon Nowicki, isn’t in the house at the moment. Police arrested him after a traffic stop Friday in the 400 block of Plantation Drive on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and drug possession, both felonies, and he remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday night. He also was being held on a parole violation.
Neighbors pointed out the problem has been habitual and the continued issues at that address rob them of their sense of security.
“We do not feel safe letting our kids play outside in their own yard,” Wisteria Street resident Lara Slawson said.
Lake Jackson police tracked more than 70 calls associated with the home and forwarded all of its incident reports to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which has the authority to act under Title 125 of the Texas Code of Civil Remedies. It allows action to be taken to “abate a common nuisance” and spells out more than two dozen criminal activities that would apply.
City leaders are not waiting for the state to make its finding, instructing City Attorney Sherri Russell to take steps for the city to act on its own.
Among possible actions are to seek a court remedy that would prohibit anyone from living in the home from a year or seizing the property, neither of which the city has ever done, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
If the city gets a court order to prohibit anyone from living in the home for a year, no one would be allowed inside the house during that time, nor would the owners be allowed to sell it, Russell said.
The home’s owner, Bruce Hook Sr., who lives in Lake Jackson, told Mundo he has started eviction proceedings against Nowicki.
Typically Title 125 is used against businesses that are known to be centers of crime, but it also can be applied to private residences, Lankford said.
Council directed Russell to work with the neighbors and property owner on an agreement spelling out standards for Hook to meet to avoid the city taking Title 125 action. Members were clear, however, they wanted immediate action.
“I’m not going to wait on the attorney general,” Councilwoman Rhonda Seth said.
While she and her husband do not support the government seizing private property, Slawson said, this is an “extreme situation,” calling the home in question “ground zero” for problems in the neighborhood.
“Please know we had reached our breaking point long before April of this year. We reached it years ago,” she said.
Neighbors have seen drug activity, heard a woman being beaten next door and saw a stolen car loaded with firearms among other criminal activities, Slawson said.
“It is shocking what it took for the homeowner to actually take action,” Slawson said. “We have spoken to them in the past by text and face to face and really have not gotten much response.”
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said city leaders were not aware about the level of problem the house had become, he said.
“We apologize that that’s gone on for so long,” Roznovsky said.
The persistence of the problem concerned council members, saying the problem is not the current renter but the homeowner.
“This isn’t the first problem. There is now a pattern of poor rental choices,” Seth told Hook. “These people in these neighborhoods should not be scared to walk out in their driveway. They shouldn’t be scared to take their trash out at five in the morning because they’ll get shot. None of us is naive enough to think, ‘Oh, this had nothing to do with the man renting the property.’ Of course it did. This was your responsibility.”
The residents seek guidance from the council on effective measures to bring an end to the ongoing illegal activities, restoring a reasonable sense of security, safety and peace to their community.
“It is very easy for us to think that eviction will solve the problem, but let’s note this is the second eviction, not to mention the current homeowners have owned the house since 2011,” Slawson said. “It was fairly calm for the first few years, but since that time there has been a large turnover. Every few months or years things come to a head. … We have no reason to believe, none whatsoever, that this time will be any different.”
The homeowner, Hook, argued his intervention in the past is what has led to criminal activity dying down. The neighbors also did not provide proof about the activities to him, preventing him from taking action, Hook said.
Nowicki became a resident because of Hook’s son asking to let him live in the home as someone who had a criminal history but wanted to live a clean life, Hook said.
“Screening the next tenant will certainly be more rigorous,” Hook said.
Roznovsky pointed out the lease arrangement in the house in which Nowicki leased a room — not the whole home — was against city ordinances. Hook’s son no longer lives in the home.
“I don’t disregard the situation. All I can say is I’m doing what I can to try to mitigate the issue at hand,” Hook said.
Council intends to revisit the situation during its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for June 5.
