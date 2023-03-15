LAKE JACKSON — The men in blue often sign up to do a thankless job, but when they have the support of the city government, city staff and residents, it makes the job worth it, Assistant Police Chief Carey Lankford said.
Council recently approved adding $125,000 to their capital budget for the police department’s Special Response Team.
Better known as a Special Weapons and Tactics team, or SWAT, the local department says its program falls under a slightly different category based on criteria.
The Special Response Team consists of volunteers who try out for membership and serve on it in addition to their regular duties, Lt. Roy Welch said.
In contrast, traditional SWAT units usually are made up of salaried employees whose sole function is to operate on that team. Typically, a fully staffed SWAT team is deployed in a highly elevated-risk situation, such as a bank robbery or hostage standoff.
“That is a SWAT response. That’s a Tier 1 response, and we do not operate at that level,” Welch said.
The Department of Public Safety and Houston Police Department are the only nearby SWAT entities, he said.
The local Special Response Team is made up of volunteer officers from three departments — 12 from Lake Jackson, three from Freeport and two from the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.
They are the closest response team that serves Brazosport ISD, the department of energy, Dow Chemical and for all of the surrounding law enforcement agencies in the area outside of Pearland or the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Lankford said.
The volunteers have to complete an extra 16 hours of training a month and maintain their certification to stay on the special team force.
“Officers on the street are there to protect, serve and uphold the laws of this state and country,” he said. “The guys who volunteer on this team go a little beyond that. … It’s a difficult and in a lot of cases, a thankless job but there’s people surprisingly so that are called to do it.”
It is important that the team be trained, equipped and to have the mentality to be able to safely and effectively manage life-threatening incidents, Lankford said.
“Coming into this position, I tried to identify a few areas I could maybe try to help improve,” Lankford said. “One of the areas was the SRT, because in the history of the department, the 20 years that the team has been operational, there’s never been a dedicated budget for the operation of this team.”
Over the years, a majority of the equipment, which includes specialty tactical vests, helmets and communications systems, have been grant-funded or paid for out of pocket by the SRT members. The burden of the replacement fell on the department, Lankford said, and now much of it is approaching its useful life.
To address the concern, Lankford asked that a special line item be added to the city’s budget to help cover the costs of equipment replacement, which would allow the gear to slowly be replaced over the course of two to three years with the city’s aid.
Council’s response to the request was to ask how much was needed, which surprised Lankford, he said.
“City management, upon hearing this proposal actually countered back and generously said, ‘Hey, there is some savings on another city project’ … and proposed to me, ‘What would it take to get over this hump now?’” Lankford said.
After sitting down with the response team leaders and members and vendors who deal in the specialized equipment, Lankford came up with a project cost and gave it to city staff, he said.
“That’s how we came up with how much it would cost to get us over that hump,” he said. “I was really excited and thankful that city management and city council was very supportive of trying to get us beyond that now instead of waiting as I originally planned to stage over the next three years.”
Welch, who has been with the department for 12 years, says the support in the city is like no other place he’s worked.
“We’re lucky to have city council, city management and residents that support everything we do,” he said, “We’re thankful for the support for our officers. It makes every officer who sacrifices time away from family, holidays and who are running toward a situation — it makes us feel appreciated. I don’t think they know how appreciative we are.”
