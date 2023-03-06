A still image released by the Lake Jackson Police Department from an officer’s body camera shows a man holding a large knife as he emerges from a black truck at Highway 35 and CR 192 in Liverpool after a pursuit Thursday.
LAKE JACKSON — A still image from a Lake Jackson police officer’s body camera shows the man fatally shot after a pursuit holding a long knife as officers approached.
The image and the identity of the man shot by officers were released in a statement Monday afternoon by the Lake Jackson Police Department after television news reports questioned the validity of the department’s claims the man had a weapon at the time of the fatal encounter.
Brett Cameron Carter, 34, of Sweeny is the man accused of stealing a pickup Thursday morning and leading police on a pursuit from O.M. Roberts Elementary School in Lake Jackson to Highway 35 at CR 192 in Liverpool. The truck crashed into a utility box at the intersection, and after the door swung open, two Lake Jackson officers opened fire, killing Carter, authorities have said.
The two officers have not been identified, but one has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years and one for three years, Lake Jackson police said in their news release Monday.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into whether the officers’ actions were justified. The evidence they collect will be submitted to a Brazoria County grand jury to determine whether criminal charges against the officers are warranted.
Lake Jackson Police are examining whether its policies were followed by the officers, but it has no role in the criminal investigation and cannot comment on certain aspects of the case, the department’s statement reads.
“We are committed to working with the agencies that are a part of the officer-involved shooting,” Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said in the release. “We are sharing the still shot of one of the officer’s bodycam videos in an effort to maintain transparency and accountability to our public. The Texas Rangers are involved in this investigation and we will continue to cooperate with them as they prepare the case for the Brazoria County grand jury.”
Lake Jackson police records show the department had little to no previous contact with Carter before Thursday’s incident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.