LAKE JACKSON
When asked about her favorite part of working at the Lake Jackson Post Office, Freda Filipp didn’t hesitate in providing an answer almost four decades in the making.
“The people,” she said.
The longtime clerk recently retired, trading handling priority packages to making time in her garden and around her home the priority.
During her tenure, Filipp worked under seven postmasters and witnessed the evolution of the post office from a more manual operation to a highly automated one. What didn’t change through the years was her adoration for the customers who came up to her counter.
“You see so many kinds of people,” she said.
Over the years, Filipp made many friends, both customers and colleagues. People who knew her noted her infectious smile and warm personality that made her a favorite among many in the Lake Jackson community.
When she first started, packages and parcels had to be weighed manually and postage calculated using a calculator, she said. Today, the post office has self-service kiosks that allow customers to handle most transactions without ever having to interact with a clerk.
In fact, when the kiosk first arrived at her location, Filipp was assigned to stand beside it for eight hours a day and help teach customers how to use it. She enjoyed the opportunity to interact with each person who walked through the door, and help them navigate the new system, she said.
“I got to talk to everybody who came in and had to try to get them to come use the new kiosk,” she said. “People didn’t want to use it at first, they wanted to be helped by a clerk.”
Filipp’s retirement is the result of several years of contemplation and prayer, she said. She shared that God had told her it was time to move on to the next phase of her life.
“I thought I was going to leave once before, but God said, ‘Nope, not yet,’” she said. “The older you get the more you can listen to that voice inside that tells you.”
Her first day of retirement was bittersweet, Filipp said, but she is excited for what lies ahead.
“It was hard for me to park in front of the building today. My car just wanted to keep driving to the back,” she said.
Though she loved working for the U.S. Postal Service, she said she doesn’t think she’ll be coming out of retirement anytime soon, even after her former colleagues joked they’d be hiring again for the holiday season. Having a holiday season off — something not allowed for most postal employees — is something she is looking forward to, she said.
Not the type to sit around at home and do nothing, she is considering volunteering at some local organizations if she gets a bored, she said.
“I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life,” she said. “Life is what you make of it, so you might as well make it good.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.