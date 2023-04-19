LAKE JACKSON — A woman went to the hospital with traumatic injuries after being hit by a suspected drunken driver, authorities said.
William Robert Mann, 38, is charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, after being arrested in Freeport, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Police identified Mann as the driver of a white Ford Explorer that hit a woman about 1:18 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 900 block of Highway 332 and Flag Lake Road, Welch said.
The 59-year-old woman received injuries Welch described as trauma and went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital. The extent of the woman’s injuries and her condition were unavailable Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Jackson police issued an alert about the vehicle, which left the business after hitting the woman, and heard shortly after someone reported it in Freeport, Welch said.
“Freeport PD received a call about a vehicle matching the white Ford SUV crashing into the Brazos River near Arlan’s,” he said.
Officials found the man believed to be the driver at the Freeport crash scene and arrested him, Welch said. Witnesses at both scenes said no passengers were in the SUV, only the driver.
Mann remained in the Lake Jackson jail awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday, Welch said.
Gayla Murphy is assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
