CLUTE — Even with moving to a bigger city, attorney Jonathan D. Silva of JDS Associates Law Firm knows his small-town roots have led to his success, and he is choosing to give back because of it.
The inaugural JDS Give Back Festival will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive.
Silva grew up on Second Street off Kyle Road in Clute, he said. After serving in the military and working for a law office in Houston, he opened his personal injury law firm in Pearland.
With big aspirations to make the firm a statewide business, Silva says it is important his main office stays in Brazoria County.
“I started to notice that no matter how much advertising we did, most of our business was coming from Brazoria County,” Silva said, adding that 80 percent of his staff live in the county as well.
He wants to repay the community that has helped him grow from four associates just four years ago to now having an office of 52 staff members and associates.
“I feel like a lot of that has to do with just Brazoria County supporting the law firm,” Silva said.
“When I run the numbers, over 50 to 60 percent of our business is Brazoria County individuals.”
After brainstorming about ways to give back, Silva drew from his childhood experiences in the county, associating memories of going to the carnivals at the Brazoria County Fair and Great Texas Mosquito Festival every year as some of his best.
He also enjoys live music and the barbecue cook-offs that take place throughout the county, so he decided to combine all three ideas to come up with the Give Back Festival.
The most important aspect of the event is that it be free to everyone, with the only exception being vendors and alcoholic beverages provided by the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which the firm partnered with for the event, Silva said.
“We’re doing this because we appreciate the business that our hometown people are sending to us, which is basically allowing us to grow at a rate that I haven’t seen in a while,” Silva said. “I was like, we shouldn’t be charging people for that because they’re giving us business, so let’s just give it right back to the community. That’s when we decided to make it a free event and have the firm pay for everything.”
Any money made from the event will be used by Silva and the firm to provide scholarships for high school seniors within Brazoria County, he said.
Silva grew up with a single mom, and although he hasn’t worked out the details of the criteria for scholarship recipients, he would like to make them available to students of lower socioeconomic means, he said. He might also consider candidates interested in pursuing criminal justice or political science careers, he said.
As a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Silva and the firm partnered with chamber President and CEO Gina Aguirre Adams and marketing consultant Landis Adams to organize the event.
“He’s a great guy and it’s really nice for him to want to give back to the community,” Aguirre Adams said about Silva.
Silva attributes much of the work that went into putting this event together to both the chamber but especially to Landis Adams, he said.
“I have nothing but praise and a tremendous amount of gratitude for Landis Adams,” Silva said. “Without him, none of this would have happened.”
Adams helped coordinate the free event that will include a carnival, live bands, barbecue cookoff, vendors and a cornhole tournament. Performers will include Los Rieleros, Los Igualados, Eighty Plus, Cory Morrow Band and Stoney LaRue.
For information visit www.jdsgivebackfestival.com or call 979-233-2223.
Both sides of Silva’s family reside in Brazoria County, and he labels himself a family-oriented person, he said.
“I don’t know everybody in Brazoria County. I only know a small percentage,” Silva said, “But I, on a personal level, now feel like the whole county is my family.”
