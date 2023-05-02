CLUTE — Attendees of the Brazoria County Dream Center’s upcoming fundraiser might have to siesta after the fiesta as the event promises to be an invigorating celebration of community.
The Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon is the organization’s first fundraiser since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we’re doing is raising awareness and funds for our programs that we do here,” Brazoria County Dream Center CEO Terri Willis said.
The festive event will include a fajita luncheon, guest speakers, a raffle and a photo session.
“We’ve had several years of just crisis after crisis, and that’s what we do well, but this is more like a fiesta,” Willis said. “It is a celebration of what we have come through and how many people we have served and helped over the last several years.”
The center chose the specific theme to acknowledge the Hispanic community, which makes up 56 percent of the population the center serves, Willis said.
Willis felt it important to take the time to celebrate all of the organization’s accomplishments in the last several years, including Hurricane Harvey relief, the remodeling and expansion of their facility, and partnering with Community Health Network and other organizations.
“We got hit with 2020 and then we had to pivot our programs to fit the new need that’s in our area to help our neighbors,” Willis said. “The pantry expanded to a new client choice pantry like a grocery store in 2019. Now we serve up to 300 to 400 families a week. We are doubling all our numbers.”
The Dream Center’s backpack program served 250 students in 2019 and now has 750 kids a week over six school districts and 31 schools getting that avenue of food assistance.
“That’s a part of the whole fiesta feel, the celebration feel — we have made some really good contributions to our community,” Willis said.
Guest speakers include Brazosport ISD Public Communications Administrator Karla Christman, who will talk about the Backpack Buddy program’s impact on students. Community Health Network Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations Ezreal Garcia will speak about the importance of community and collaborating with organizations. Brazosport College President Vincent Solis is a new Dream Center board member, and he will share why being involved with the organization is important to him.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 in lake Jackson. Tickets are $50.
Raffle tickets are $5 each with prizes including leather purses, a fishing trip for three, gift baskets and zero-gravity chairs.
Tickets at available online at igfn.us/f/462c/n or call 979-388-0280.
