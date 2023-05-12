CLUTE — Helping neighbors is as easy as walking to the mailbox this weekend.
Stamp Out Hunger, the 31st annual food drive by members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Union Branch 4723, will be Saturday around Southern Brazoria County. Last year, about 40,000 pounds in donations were collected.
Letter carrier Glen Walter has participated in the drive since its inception and now coordinates the efforts the branch serves.
“We got involved in the drive because we wanted to feed kids,” Walter said.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is an easy way for households to make a difference in the community, said Laura Mergenhagen, a pantry volunteer at The Food Basket in Clute.
To donate, residents can place a bag or bags of nonperishable food beside their home mailbox or neighborhood group mailbox before the letter carrier arrives Saturday. Donations also can be dropped into the bin at local post offices.
Area residents likely found a blue bag in their mailbox this week in which they can collect donations and put by their mailbox.
Letter carriers will collect the bags of donated food, delivering them to the post office where they are weighed and then taken to nearby food pantries to feed hungry families.
“All food donated locally stays within the county. You know where your donations are going,” Mergenhagen said.
In Brazoria County, one in five children are at risk of going hungry, Mergenhagen said. The drive is perfectly timed to help keep pantry shelves stocked and assist families at a time children will soon be without their daily meals at school.
“We do it because we want to make sure to feed the kids during summertime,” Walter said. “They get fed at school, but we want to make sure kids have something to go home to during the summer.”
Southern Brazoria County pantries receiving past donations are Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport, Interfaith Food Bank dba The Food Basket in Clute, St. Thomas Center in Angleton, First Assembly of God in Brazoria, West Brazos Cares in Sweeny and St. John Catholic Church in West Columbia.
Clara Tyler is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her 979-237-0152.
