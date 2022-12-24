LAKE JACKSON — X marks the spot on most treasure maps, but Lake Jackson has released a map with nearly two-dozen places residents will dig this holiday season.
In association with Light-Up Lake Jackson, the city has released a drivable light map online people can use to see some of the holiday cheer residents have sought to spread. The local initiative began as a way to help brighten spirits as an alternative to the downtown parade during the 2020 pandemic.
“Light-Up Lake Jackson as a whole started two years ago during COVID, because we knew we weren’t going to be able to do Festival of Lights due to social gatherings being limited,” said Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth, who put the map together. “We wanted to do some kind of home-decorating contest, since people could do that without having to go out in public.”
Even though things have largely returned to normal, the city wanted to continue to promote its residents who go all-out to bring a smile to their neighbors’ faces at Christmastime, so the holiday light tour returned for a third year. Two maps are available, one of everyone who provided their information to the city and one featuring the top-10 homes selected in the city’s decorating contest.
Borth and other members of the city manager’s office got together and looked for options that could still bring the town together. The map, which they refer to as Drive the Lights, was born. They used the money that usually would go toward the festival and shifted it to prizes for the winners. Now it’s a budgeted item for the city.
The interactive map, available at the city’s website and official Facebook page, was created last year as a way to help residents find all of the people who are participating or responded to the mailer the city sent for inclusion.
“It’s like a Google Map overlay. That way they can do directions to houses if they want or see where there’s a cluster of homes that submitted their address,” Borth said.
The three winners of the contest for 2022 are Jeff Andress of 904 Lake Road in first place, followed by Melissa Baker at 123 Basswood St. and Lou Conley at 51 Sunrose Court.
Baker and her husband, Tim, started seriously decorating two years ago last year put together their automated elf park, with hand-made moving carousel, ferris wheel and see-saw, she said. Her husband builds most of the props while she paints and comes up with many of the ideas for their display, Baker said.
“Last year was the first year that we entered and we didn’t know how the judging worked, so half of our stuff wasn’t even working yet, because we were so behind schedule,” she said. “This year, he was on a mission to get everything done. He likes building stuff, anything electronic, you name it.”
The Bakers take pride in the way that their decorations are all designed and completed themselves, crafted from materials found at hardware or discount stores that have been repurposed, they said. It’s all worth it when they see the faces of the kids who come by, they said.
“Our favorite thing is when the people pull up and you can hear the kids go, ‘Oh my Gosh! It’s so cool! Did you see that?’ and we can hear them talking and they’re all excited,” Baker said. “That’s the reason why we do it. That’s the best reward ever when you see all the kids get excited and everyone’s freaking out inside the car.”
While they love people driving by to enjoy their work, the Bakers intend to keep their display limited to visuals in order to keep the peace with their neighbors.
“We can’t do music. Everybody’s asked us about the music thing — how come we aren’t doing Christmas music for everybody — this street’s way too busy. We would have so much of a traffic jam,” Baker said. “We’re afraid if we added something like that, it would be more an inconvenience to the neighborhood.”
If someone wants to travel the entire map, they can expect an evening’s worth of entertainment — and possibly a way to keep kids occupied while Santa puts presents under the tree, Borth said.
“I drove all of them and it took me probably two hours, so I would say probably two-and-a-half-ish,” she said, saying familiarity with the city will help someone get through faster.
If someone doesn’t have that long, the truncated map of just the contest winners will clock in at about half the time, with Borth estimating it will take about an hour to finish, depending on how long someone spends appreciating the sights.
The Light-Up Lake Jackson program’s origins serve as a reminder of the season, that with imagination and some elbow-grease, beautiful things can spring from adversity.
“Now it’s just something that I think we’ll probably keep going for years to come, but it came from COVID,” Borth said.
