Limited details are known about man's death

LAKE JACKSON — Man's shooting death under investigation

Police are handling the discovery of a Lake Jackson man as a death investigation as they attempt to determine why he died, Assistant Police Chief Carey Lankford said.

Authorities were called about 7 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Palm Lane, where they found a 46-year-old man dead of a single gunshot wound, Lankford said.

He could not say how the man came to be shot.

Lankford had no other details of the incident available, he said. 