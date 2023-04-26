CLUTE
Brazosport ISD students learned a big lesson at this year’s Texas Association of Future Educator’s state competition; hard work pays off.
Six students from the district attended the event including Leslie Cabrera from Brazosport High, Katherine Odom, Olivia Bonnot, Lydia Perez, Paulina Solis, and Liana Galvan from Brazoswood High. All earned top 10 awards at the state competition which allows them to further represent their schools and state at the national competition later this year.
The TAFE organization helps students in career and technical education classes who are interested in teaching explore the profession through competitions and workshops that allow the students to learn and showcase a variety of teaching skills.
A senior at Brazosport High School, Cabrera took home a blue ribbon for her interactive “Candy Math” bulletin board.
“I decided I wanted to push myself to aim toward nationals,” she said. “Last year I did a portfolio which was just showing how I would manage my classroom, and this year I did the bulletin board.”
The board mimicked the classic children’s favorite Candy Land game by design by including group colors that would move like game pieces until students got to the finish line.
This was the first year that interactive bulletin boards could be used to qualify for nationals, and Cabrera’s made the cut, TAFE adviser Jaime Moreno said.
“Her board was really, really good,” He said. “It’s pretty cool, I’ve only seen one other board that was comparable.”
Five Brazoswood students earned national competition qualification within their instructional topics.
Sophomores Olivia Bonnot and Katherine Odom wrote and illustrated a children’s book called “Daisy” for the Children’s Literature K-3 competition category.
The book is a story about an “ugly” flower who is teased by the other prettier flowers. After something happens to the prettier flowers that causes them to become “ugly” they apologize to Daisy and become friends.
The book has been very well received by the local elementary schools when the team would go and read, TAFE advisor Mary-Ashley Jimenez said.
“One of the things they had to do to qualify for nationals was to reach a certain amount of kids by reading to them,” she said.
Juniors Paulina Solis-Rios and Lydia Perez also submitted a book however it was for Children’s Literature in Spanish. Written and illustrated by both of them, their story “El Primer Dia De Clase De Pinky,” or when translated, “Pinky’s First Day of School,” is a story about a little pig who is starting school and is very scared. She doesn’t want her mom to leave, but after she meets a new friend, she starts to enjoy school.
“We’re trying to get these books in all our school libraries, we’re just working on publishing,” Jimenez said.
Freshman Liana Galvan’s project centered around lesson planning and delivery arts. Galvan received top marks for teaching another class in the education department at Brazoswood how to draw a tulip step by step. In her lesson plan, she needed to include objectives, such as, “What are the students learning?” and “Who is the class geared towards?”
“I tried to make sure I geared it toward visual and auditory learners rather than anything else, she said. “I had to do a lot of explaining on why I did things.”
Students in TAFE can experience real-life teaching scenarios and get a feel for the profession, Jimenez said.
“That’s what our goal is with these CTE courses and with TAFE, and them doing these projects so that they are prepared for when they go to college,” she said “They can at least have the basic knowledge and be kind of ahead of the game.”
Only students earning a top 10 ranking can advance to the state competition that takes place from June 29 to July 2 at the Educators Rising National Conference. This year’s competition will be in Orlando, Florida, and will showcase students from all over the country.
