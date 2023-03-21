LAKE JACKSON — In the doghouse is not where most people want to find themselves, but the SPCA of Brazoria County is asking volunteers to put themselves there for a great cause.
For 24 hours starting at noon Saturday, the Lake Jackson location is hosting its first-ever Shelter Slumber Pawty. The event is part of an international initiative with more than 30 shelters from the U.S. and Canada participating to raise money for the animals.
“We understand right now there’s a definite overcrowded issue, so having this awareness on the shelter was really important to us,” SPCA Board President Beate Damm said. “And being national, we felt like this would get a lot more traction and excitement with competing with other shelters in the nation.”
The Lake Jackson shelter is more than halfway to its $30,000 goal, with $18,327 raised as of mid-afternoon Monday. That puts the local organization in second place among participating shelters, barely $100 ahead of third-place Gateway Pet Guardians of East St. Louis, Missouri.
“The shelter that actually gets the highest dollars will receive extra funding from Petco for winning,” Damm said.
Main event prizes of $1,00 each during specific time periods also are available for having the most unique donors, with participating nonprofits eligible to win once.
About 20 participants and several volunteers who have committed to raising funds will get to spend the night in the Lake Jackson shelter.
They’ll arrive at noon and have their assigned cellmate and move into the shelter, bringing whatever they want to sleep on, Damm said.
“The premise, of course, is that we have people sleeping in kennels with our animals for 24 hours,” Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty said. The event also includes the Mad Cattery location in downtown Lake Jackson, she said.
There will be a hot dog kickoff party for the participants and their canine partners along with a painting challenge for both two- and four-legged volunteers, with the paintings being auctioned throughout the night.
Each time a donation is made, the participants will take part in a stunt-bucket challenge with funny challenges such as wearing an Elizabethan collar for an hour. A glow-stick dance party is also on the schedule as is a story time where people from the public can read a goodnight story to the participants and the dogs.
Participants should not plan on getting much sleep that night, Hardesty said.
The public is invited to bring papers the next morning for papers and donuts, the Best Friends Animal Society will be there to do some tricks and stunts with the participants and they will also have a trivia challenge.
At the Cattery, there will be a contest to put together litter boxes and play Elizabethan collar ping pong.
Participants can expect to eat well while they’re there with On The River donating dinner, La Madeline donating breakfast, Chicken Salad Chick providing lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes sending dessert.
People can still sign up to fundraise, but the most helpful thing the community can do is donate to the event, Damm said.
The money raised goes straight to the shelter’s operation account, more enrichment for the animals and more transportation to get animals adopted out, she said.
The community may not be aware of how many animals can be held versus how many come in to the shelter, she said.
Damm hopes some matches made in heaven happen during the event, and some of the dogs get to go home to a new family, she said.
“We come up on capacity and we’re a no-kill shelter so we’re not going to put an animal down for space. We have to really, really fight to get more and more adoptions and more fosters for our animals,” Damm said. “If people understand that by fostering an animal, they can save a life … the way that works is when an animal is outside the shelter in a foster home, they behave so differently that they can actually have a much better chance of getting adopted when a potential adopter comes or when we send them on transport.”
Hardesty is most excited about the enrichment challenges, including one where they put peanut butter on Frisbees and let the dogs lick the peanut butter. There will be a race to see who can do that the fastest, the dog or the participant, she said.
“Everybody gets to see — yes, everyone’s going to be having fun — but this is what the dog’s life is,” Hardesty said. “This is what it’s like here for them, the sounds, the smells, the confinement. It’s all what these dogs go through every day, so it’s going to be neat to give the public just a glimpse of what it’s like to be a shelter dog.”
The event will be at the SPCA of Brazoria shelter, 141 Canna Lane in Lake Jackson. To donate, go to www.ShelterSlumberPawty.com.
