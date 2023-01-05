LAKE JACKSON — With a light agenda to start the new year, Lake Jackson City Council sailed through motions and the most notable news had to do with restaurants improving their drive-thru services.
Several businesses have requested permits to remodel their buildings or grounds, including Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s, Building Official David Walton said during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I did want to note what will be of interest to a lot of people is Chick-Fil-A; they are doing away with their indoor playground,” he said. “That is something that they will no longer utilize to the dining room space as they expand their drive-thru to make what is probably the most efficient drive-thru in Lake Jackson more efficient.”
McDonald’s is doing the same with its drive-thru, Walton said.
Gateway Apartments, Chuck E Cheese and Starbucks also are getting makeovers.
“Starbucks is pretty constrained on a lot that they’re on,” Walton said. “Short of relocating, there isn’t a whole lot they can do to make that more or efficient.”
Neuragenex has been renovating the former Neighbors Urgent Care Center. Because they must start from scratch with the rebranding, it’s necessary to tear out the interior and remove everything that wasn’t going to suit their purpose, which is what is taking so long, he said.
Lakewood Manor construction is causing major deterioration on Huisache Street, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. However, there is a waiting list for street repairs, and the residents will need to be patient, he said.
In other business, council named new members of the 2022 Texas Coalition for Affordable Power Board and hired engineering firm Freese & Nichols for a sewer improvement study.
