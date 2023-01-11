LAKE JACKSON — St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport Hospital will close its birthing unit next month after it couldn’t recruit a doctor to help deliver the services, hospital President Bon Trautman said.
The unit will be closed effective Feb. 10, he said. Ten to 15 labor and delivery nurses will be affected; they can apply for other open positions at the Lake Jackson hospital or elsewhere in the St. Luke’s system, Trautman said. Those who choose to do neither will receive a severance package.
One of the stumbling blocks in recruiting new OB/GYNs has been the work demands of the position, Trautman said. They would have to be on call almost daily, which makes the job less attractive, he said.
“We have struggled with this decision for months, much of it relating to the recruitment of OB/GYN doctors,” Trautman said. “We announced to the staff last night. They have been sitting on pins and needles for a long time. Because they see, we’ve been delivering maybe 10 deliveries a month. And that just can’t be sustained. It’s not safe, it’s not financially viable …”
Dr. Nicholas Creel is the only OB/GYN on staff at St. Luke’s-Bazosport, and he is covering all the calls for services. The roughly 120 deliveries a year is down from more than 300 three or four years ago when the hospital had about 25 percent market share for labor and delivery services. The lion’s share of local women are having their children delivered in Galveston or Houston, Trautman said.
When Creel has been unable to be on call, St. Luke’s has had to bring in a physician from the Dallas area to cover for him, Trautman said.
While the hospital officially has only suspended its labor and delivery license, it is questionable whether the service line will ever return though “they are not closing the door.”
Creel will remain on staff at St. Luke’s Brazosport and is working to obtain privileges at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, he said. He also is slowly spreading the word to patients that their babies might not be born in Lake Jackson, having been given only a 30-day notice of the closure, he said.
“The hospital didn’t give me a lot of lead-in time here. I wish they had given me two-three weeks so I could talk to each individual and tell them the situation,” Creel said. “Now they’re going to find out from the newspaper or social media, and that’s disappointing.”
It’s also possible he might not be the one to deliver them, Creel said, as he considers what to do with his practice after 45 years. Among the options is to retire completely and “go fishing and golfing” or offer only gynecological services, not obstetrics, he said.
“We don’t have a lot of time. A 30-day notice is not a lot of time when you’re trying to decide what to do with the rest of your life and your career,” Creel said. “I don’t know what the future holds. I may lease out my office, sell it and retire. I would rather not do that. I would rather work in some capacity until I retire voluntarily.”
His immediate concern is whether he will be able to deliver babies anywhere. The large hospital systems “move at glacial speed,” and while they are expediting the process to give him privileges, there might be a gap between when the Lake Jackson facility closes and he has another place to perform deliveries and C-sections.
“I have at least six or seven patients that are due through the end of this month through the first 10 days of February, maybe more than that,” Creel said. “They’re all real nervous, but I hope we get them all delivered before they shutter the place.”
Trautman said the decision to discontinue labor and delivery does not affect any other lines of service at the hospital, such as surgery and cancer care. Other areas are performing well, such as the emergency room, which is exceeding pre-COVID levels.
He isn’t sure what will become of the birthing suites or adjoining C-section surgical rooms.
“It’s probably the most beautiful area of the hospital and spacious, so there’s a lot we can do there, especially with the surgical program,” Trautman said. “It’s undetermined, but for now, the license is suspended for labor and delivery and we’ll leave it at that for now.”
The 26,000-square-foot Dow Women’s Center opened in 2006, an expansion that cost $15 million, including construction and medical equipment. About 300 donors gave more than $1.7 million of that, the largest being about $500,000 from Dow Texas Operations.
Trautman has made Dow officials aware of the wing’s upcoming closure.
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury recently overhauled its Women’s Services wing to include a second C-section surgical suite and an observation and triage room that will allow pregnant women to be assessed without requiring a hospital check-in.
UTMB Angleton-Danbury saw a 15 percent increase in women’s services last year, and in October, set a monthly record with 63 deliveries, said Beth Reimschissel, administrator and associate chief nursing and patient care services officer.
“This has been an area of such rapid growth that the need for dedicated triage space was obvious,” Reimschissel said during an interview in late November. “Looking back at the past two years, we saw a 21.9 percent growth in triage deliveries.”
