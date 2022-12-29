ANGLETON — Council listened to proposals from two architectural firms to add storage space fire department officials say is desperately needed, siding with the local company over one with more experience.
The project calls for the new 2,000-square-foot storage building, to be built behind Station 3, to match the facade of the existing building — which may be easier said than done, the architects said.
Budgeted at $500,000, Angleton Fire Capt. Anthony Norris spoke on behalf of the department about the need for the added space. The department lost previously used storage to renovations at one of its firehouses, he said.
“The general consensus is we need this. We’ve needed it for a while, but we got slapped in the face in lack of better words,” Norris said. “Recently we remodeled Station 1 upstairs. We added these bunk rooms, which was storage for a lot of stuff for our PPE, our PR stuff, hurricane supplies and various other things. Luckily we had a trailer that we ended up putting all that stuff in and we had a separate room to out our PPE upstairs which is now full.”
Brent Bowles, owner and principal of Integrated Architecture & Design, commonly known as iAd, lacks experience with the specific type of municipal project, but it has done similar buildings, he told council. He also noted the staff of his Lake Jackson firm is familiar with the area.
“Three out of our four team members are all within 10 miles of this area so I’d like to bring out the fact that we use a lot of local engineering talent,” Bowles said in advocating for his bid. “I know that’s very important.”
Matching the existing brick on the new building would present both practical and cost concerns, he said.
“Functionally, I don’t think it’s an issue at all. It’s just maybe the aesthetics and, of course, the budget,” Bowles said.
McLemore Luong Architects highlighted its 30 years of collective design experience with multiple municipalities and emergency service districts in southern Texas during its presentation. It found the biggest issue is the location — “it’s tiny,” said architect Alec Luong.
“The size constraints to make it viable and functional are going to be challenging,” he said.
With two stations considered for the building, Councilman Travis Townsend suggested the land at Station 3 would better accommodate while still leaving room for the firehouse to expand.
“But I don’t want us to landlock ourselves where you can only have one, then wish to have done something else later and we didn’t do that,” Townsend said.
Councilwoman Christiene Daniel supported putting it at Station 3 because of the cost.
“That would be less money to make it conform to the vintage look,” Daniel said.
A six-person committee, including Daniel, Norton, Assistant Fire Chief John O’Brien and firefighter Felton Jones, recommended iAd’s bid, and city council unanimously agreed to award them the work. Council’s choice of iAd Architects for the project came with the stipulation that the addition’s location will be at Station Three and not in Station One.
In other business from its meeting this month, council conducted public hearings on a proposed food truck ordinance and allowing microblading studios to operate under specific use permits, after which they were approved.
Council also moved ahead with the effort to expand its extraterritorial jurisdiction to include the proposed 145.1-acre Ashland subdivision. The development, which is pending an agreement with the city, would b east and north of the intersection of Anchor Road/CR 44 and FM 521.
“The positives is that you want to look at your boundaries and what’s happening outside your boundaries,” Angleton Development Director Otis Spriggs said. “As a city that gives us the authority to plan in the future and sort of control indirectly what may happen in that area. I cannot answer any negatives that I’m familiar with in the ETJ other than the fact, you might get calls with folks not realizing they’re in the ETJ and they don’t vote within the city limit.”
After council discussed concerns about potential flooding, members voted 4-1 to add the development into the city’s ETJ, with Councilman John Wright the lone dissenter.
