With the rise in school shootings across the county over the last decade, having eyes everywhere is a necessity for school officials. That’s what two local districts are getting with the implementation of artificial intelligence into their camera systems.
Brazosport ISD and Angleton ISD have both invested in Zero Eyes, an embedded artificial intelligence within existing campus cameras that have the ability to detect a gun, rifle, sword or knife that is being displayed.
The system has been installed on 154 of Brazosport ISD’s exterior cameras at the 19 different campuses, Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management Ty Morrow said.
Angleton ISD has installed it in every camera districtwide, including at facilities the students don’t usually go to, such as the transportation centers, support services building and administration building including the sports complex and stadium, said Roberto Muñoz, assistant superintendent for student services.
“Basically anyone that is approaching the campuses, it would be able to pick up if they have a weapon or a gun on them,” Morrow said.
There’s a lot of artificial intellegence systems that are out there that pick up on shapes and give a notification if it’s presumed to be a weapon, but the unique reason Brazosport ISD went with the company is they have what is called a ZOC. That is a command center staffed by either ex-law enforcement, ex-military or security personnel that have extensive knowledge of weapons, Morrow said.
“When it gets a notification, it goes to the ZOC, who’s monitoring all our cameras for us 24/7 and they verify if it’s a weapon or not by looking at it, and if it is then they enact the protocols that we have set in place,” he said.
After ZOC gets the image, within three seconds they identify whether it’s a weapon. Within 30 seconds, they notify the district either by text, phone call or email, Morrow said.
Through these three different ways, the notifications go to the district police dispatch, to Morrow, Brazosport ISD Police Chief Wade Nichols, the local police department and Assistant Superintendent Jay Whitehead.
Angleton ISD staff who will be notified immediately include every campus law enforcement employee in the district, Muñoz, Superintendent Phil Edwards and the superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
“From the safety and law enforcement aspect, it becomes a force multiplier that reduces the amount of time it takes to respond to an incident because ZOC verifies the danger of an actual weapon for the district,” Morrow said.
Zero Eyes monitors campus cameras on behalf of the district so the chief of police and the safety specialists can attend to other things like making sure the doors are locked, if the kids are where they need to be and the classrooms are secure. It’s just one more layer of safety and security to keep the staff and students safe.
“We know in these situations, time is of the essence and so we want to be able to intercept and solve the issue before any shots are fired before anyone gets hurt,” Muñoz said. “This will help us be preventative.”
Brazosport ISD has looked at emergent technology for years. Every time something comes up, the district has tried to respond, Morrow said. For example, during the pandemic, they were one of the first to put in thermal cameras to detect temperatures, Morrow said.
“We’re actually looking to integrate this with our silent panic alarm technology,” Muñoz said. “We’re working on that integration so that when it picks up and we have verified it, we can instantly sound an alarm and let everyone at the campus know that we have a threat either outside the building where we go into a secure center response protocol or inside the building where we go into an enhanced lockdown protocol.”
It is a significant investment in technology, but neither district will talk numbers for safety and security reasons, they said. But both representatives said the program is well worth it.
Uvalde brought things to another level, and then with Gov. Greg Abbott’s release of additional funding for safety and security measures, it gave the district the availability to go ahead and purchase this system, Morrow said.
“I pray to God this thing gets dust on it and we never have to use it is the hope,” he said. “But with the way things are going in America, it’s not if but when, so we have to make sure we have all the protocols and procedures in place.”
