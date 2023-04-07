GALVESTON — A Brazoria resident received a concurrent sentence of 324, 240 and 120 months for the production, distribution and possession of child pornography and an additional 60 months for destruction of evidence after he was convicted in a federal court.
Jake Delahney Taylor, 38, pleaded guilty to the possession and destruction of property charges Jan. 20, 2022, from a December 2019 indictment.
He was sentenced Tuesday following a one-day bench trial under U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown, where he was also found guilty of the sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography stemming from multiple incidents in which he secretly filmed a 13-year-old relative using a bathroom.
Taylor then edited the video into still images to create what U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani called a “sexual striptease” in a press release from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Taylor distributed the edited stills from that video through the Canadian messaging and chat app Kik. While the app is known for features that are intended to keep users anonymous, the company has a history of turning over logged information after requests from law enforcement.
Records show an arrest for Taylor was made Aug. 17, 2018, on indecency with a child charges showing an offense date of Feb. 14, 2017. Taylor has a history of arrests, mostly over a decade prior, made for public intoxication, evading arrest and marijuana possession charges, among others.
The arrest for the case was initially prompted when the mother of the child found some of the images, at which point she contacted law enforcement. Detective Cecil Arnold of Pearland was the investigating lead agent.
The investigation, conducted by the Pearland Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations- Galveston and the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, found 118 images and 134 videos of the girl on his devices. An additional 84 videos and 24 images of child pornography were also discovered.
“Loathsome individuals like Taylor who produce child pornography and share it with perverted, like-minded individuals need to be stopped and pay the price for the harm they cause. We hope today’s sentence will send that message and do just that,” Hamdani said in a statement.
The road to Taylor’s conviction was longer than usual because of the timing involved, but the trial itself did not drag.
“Don’t forget COVID messed up everything. It’s been horrible,” Special Agent DeWayne Lewis of the Houston Metro ICAC Task Force said. “When Judge Brown finally issued his written statement, it was guilty, but that one-day trial was very quick.”
Lewis put the investigation in touch with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at which time the federal charges were made.
Taylor remained in custody, and after serving his prison sentence will spend another 10 years on supervised release. He will be registered as a sex offender and be restricted in his access to both children and the internet.
